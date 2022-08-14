Gemma Owen returns from romantic getaway in Portugal with beau Luca Bish

She is about to gain two million followers on her Instagram account.

And Gemma Owen’s career is set to get a lot busier as she teased some new work projects on her social media on Sunday.

The Love Island star, 19, who flew back to the UK after a trip to Portgaul with her beau Luca Bish, 23, where he had hinted he was finally ready to ask her to be his girlfriend.

The swimwear designer uploaded a gorgeous car selfie, shielding her eyes with aviator goggles and styling her dark brown locks with cascading curls.

Michael Owen’s daughter also wore her gold ‘x’ choker-style necklace – which is currently on sale for a whopping £20,000.

She captioned the story: ‘Back in the UK for a busy week ahead’.

The snap comes after Gemma and Luca looked happier than ever during their first holiday together since they left the villa, where it was reported that the fishmonger was finally going to meet her famous father Michael Owen.

The international dressage rider showed off her incredible figure in a white thong swimsuit under sheer lace pants as she continued to enjoy her time in Portugal.

She paired the look with a pair of stylish wedges, while wearing a beige beach bag in the sizzling video Luca, 23, posted to his Instagram Stories.

Gemma sported a glamorous makeup look under sunglasses, while donning her brunette in a ponytail.

Earlier in the day, the couple enjoyed a healthy breakfast while overlooking the pool of their lavish hotel.

Luca recently revealed that he is finally going to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend after flying to Portugal to meet her father Michael.

The fishmonger has been dating the brunette since the start of the 2022 series and they ended up in last week’s finale, but they have yet to make their relationship official.

It comes in response to reports that Luca had traveled with Gemma to the Owen family’s private villa in the Algarve so that he could finally meet her father Michael in person for the first time.

In the clip he shares on his Instagram Stories, Luca and Gemma can be seen going out together, while the brunette intensifies the glamor in a brown midi dress.

“Ask Gem to be my girlfriend mission is on the move,” Luca captioned the message, and the clip read: “We’re going for an evening stroll….with my girlfriend…PSYCH!” while Gemma grins behind him.

Luca has reportedly flown to the Algarve so he can finally meet Gemma’s famous father Michael.

The fishmonger had previously revealed that he had met the former England footballer on FaceTime and had already broken the ice with Gemma’s mum Louise Owen when she visited the Love Island villa last week.

A source told The sun: ‘Luca was nervous to meet Michael, which of course is completely natural.

“He adores Gemma and knows he has to impress. They flew out of Gatwick this morning to spend time with him and Gemma’s mother at their private villa in Quinta Do Lago.

“Luca is a nice lad and Gemma has no doubts that he will win him over, but of course it’s nerve-wracking.”

MailOnline reached out to representatives for Luca, Gemma and Michael for comment.

On Tuesday, Michael left on holiday despite not having met Luca yet, after the couple admitted they were still unofficial.

The famous footballer took to his Instagram, where he shared a smiley photo of himself looking happy and tanned, and wrote next to it: “A few days of sun.”

Though Michael hasn’t met Luca yet, he reunited with daughter Gemma the weekend after her stay on Love Island, with a party at their Chester mansion.