Gemma Owen makes dig at dad Michael as she accepts package for ‘big deal of the house’ in Amazon ad

Gemma Owen makes a hilarious dig at her father Michael as they star in a new Amazon Prime ad filmed in the former footballer’s £4 million Cheshire mansion.

As the former footballer, 42, reaches out to accept a delivery for ‘the big deal of the house’, the Love Island star, 19, steps in to claim the package for herself, leaving the striker stunned left behind, in a promo released Tuesday.

It is the father-daughter duo’s first collaboration since Gemma rose to fame on the ITV2 reality show this summer.

When a courier rings the doorbell and Michael says, “I’ve got a package for the boss…the big business of the house,” he replies, “Is that for me? Thank you very much.’

But it isn’t long before the teen appears from behind and takes the package. The sender then says, “Well, she’s a big thing.”

To close the scene, Michael tells her, “I’ve been in the industry for 25 years, she’s only been in it for two months. I’m clearly the big deal!’

The ironic video comes as Amazon announces its Prime Early Access Sale, a brand new savings event with offers exclusive to Prime members on October 11 and 12, 2022.

Amazon isn’t the only ad starring Gemma, as she recently ran her first TV ad showcasing her debut fashion edit with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing, just two months after signing her six-figure deal.

Her stylish outfits were praised by Love Island fans during her stay at the villa this summer, and now Gemma has launched her first-ever fashion collaboration.

With a 48-piece collection ranging in prices from £10 to £75, the stylish-looking television commercial Gemma Owen Edit was shot in Seville, Spain – and the former islander looks sensational flaunting her stuff.

One of the looks shows Gemma in a black square neck bodycon mini dress with triangle short sleeves, which also looks effortlessly cool with sunglasses on.

She adds some height to her frame in a pair of gold heeled sandals, which match perfectly with the gold hardware on her handbag chain and necklace.

Sticking to classic colors, Gemma can also be seen in a mocha brown bodycon dress with a crew neckline that also bares the skin on the chest.

She adds a cream trench coat and ties the look together with a pair of beige heeled boots while showing off one leg while posing in front of a cream building.

Another great moment in the ad shows the 19-year-old professional dressage rider in a striking cream blazer dress with a wrap-around belt to sync around her waist.

She pairs it with a pair of thigh high cream stiletto heel boots and a matching cream leather look shoulder bag.

Her enviable curves are showcased in the various other looks in the 38-second clip, with several other pieces of clothing being modeled by the reality star.

The number two of the popular ITV2 show was picked by the online major retailer after a series of meetings in Manchester two months ago with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.