Gemma Owen looks incredible in a white bodysuit and jeans during a PrettyLittleThing photoshoot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gemma Owen looked amazing at a PrettyLittleThing photo shoot on Sunday after becoming the brand ambassador.

MailOnline exclusively revealed that the Love Island star, 19, had signed a six-figure deal with the clothing brand in August.

The international dressage rider cut a casual figure in a white ribbed racer-neck bodysuit and jeans as he posed for the sizzling snap.

Stunning: Gemma Owen looked stunning in a white ribbed racer-neck bodysuit and jeans at a PrettyLittleThing photo shoot on Sunday

Gemma sported a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, while curling her brunette locks into a sleek back.

The beauty was handpicked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, eclipsing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague, 23, by signing with the global fashion website.

Career Opportunity: MailOnline exclusively revealed that the Love Island star, 19, had signed a six-figure deal with the clothing brand in August

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

Predecessor: Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma expected to become richest Love Island contestant ever, overshadowing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Haag by signing with fashion website

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

Gemma already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before starring on the dating show this summer.

The international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, came second in the Love Island final with Luca Bish, 23, a fishmonger from Brighton.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, who took 63.7 percent of the public vote, defeated them with the £50,000 cash prize.