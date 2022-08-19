Gemma Owen introduces beau Luca Bish to her beloved horse as couple reunite after 24 hours apart

International dressage champion Gemma Owen has shared the sweet moment introducing beau Luca Bish to her equestrian life and one of her champion horses.

Gemma, whose passion for horseback riding started when she was just seven, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the fishmonger in the grounds of her Cheshire country house all saddled up.

Earlier in the day, Luca, 23, shared on his TikTok account the “cute” moment when the couple reunited after being separated for 24 hours.

As the Brighton resident exits his Range Rover, Gemma can be seen running barefoot to him and jumping into his arms.

At the 15-second clip, Luca wrote, “POV: You haven’t seen each other for 24 hours after seeing each other in the past two months.”

Fans of the beloved couple rushed to comment on their reunion with one writing, “The best couple you’ve ever been is so cute!”

Another said: ‘I AM CRYING’.

A third commented, “My winners.”

“The way she ran to stop you is cute,” a fourth gushed.

Gemma also used her account to write her last message on the grid: “New bromance.”

The reunion comes after Gemma reveals she’s still waiting for Luca to make their romance official.

The Love Island couple finished second in this year’s series, and despite leaving the villa more than two weeks ago, Gemma has revealed they are not boyfriend and girlfriend.

Fans of the show saw Gemma tell Luca she wanted to wait for him to meet her family before they were official, but even after her beau got the thumbs up from her footballer father Michael, Gemma is still waiting

Luca hinted that he had big plans during the couple’s recent trip to Portugal, where the fishmonger met Gemma’s father.

But during an interview on Wednesday, Gemma revealed that she is “still waiting” for a romantic gesture and that there are “no updates.”

In a chat on Capital FM, she was asked, “Is this like waiting, you want it to happen?” to which Gemma replied, ‘Well, I feel yes right now!’

Host Lauren Layfield then said to the rider, “You’ve been waiting a while, and we’ve all been waiting, so now I want proposal levels to ask you out, you know, I mean I want it big!”

Gemma replied, “I mean, I know I said at the villa, let’s wait till we get out, want you to meet the family, let’s not rush it, but now I’m like, okay…”

While her Love Island co-stars Davide and Ekin-Su have shared plans to live together in Essex, Gemma said she and Luca are a long way from that stage, explaining:

“Right now we’re all trying to settle down with our new life, but I definitely think so.”

“Let’s be friends and then we can talk about moving in together!”

Gemma has revealed that Luca has the ‘thumbs up’ from her father Michael.

Talk about The Six O’Clock Showthe dressage rider said they received “approval” from her sportsman father after spending time together in Portugal.

Gemma detailed: ‘Family thumbs up, very good. We had a little trip, a little work, a little relaxing, and met them all there. That was very positive and very nice.

“Now that we have the approval, the ball is in his court. Just wait for him.’

She confirmed the couple was not “official” yet, adding: “I’m not being picky at the moment, not a big gesture, just something nice. Let’s put a label on it.’

To Brian Dowling and Fionnuala Jones, Gemma continued, “Everyone is asking me ‘are you and Luca official yet?” We actually live like we’re official, but we just don’t have that label.’

Luca and Michael’s meeting has been weeks in the making. The fishmonger only got the chance to meet Gemma’s mother Louise during Love Island’s meet the family episode.

Michael kept a low profile during his daughter’s stint on the infamously racy ITV2 show, after initially admitting it was “a father’s worst nightmare”.