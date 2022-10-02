Gemma Owen shows off her tight midriff in a beige crop top and cargo pants in sizzling PLT snaps

<!–

Gemma Owen showed off her incredible figure as she posed for a PrettyLittleThing photo shoot on Saturday, after becoming an ambassador for the brand in August.

The Love Island star, 19, who signed a six figure deal with the clothing brand, looked effortlessly chic in gray cargo pants and a beige crop top.

The international dressage rider flashed her muscular midriff in the stylish number, which she paired with a brown leather bomber jacket.

The reality star elevated her body in a pair of sky-high black heels as she posed for the sizzling snaps with her hands in her pockets.

Gemma opted for a radiant bronzed palette of makeup including a smoky eyeshadow and showed off her plump pout with a bold pink lipstick.

The beauty caused a storm in a lavish bar as she styled her long brunette locks poker straight from a center parting.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Pumpkin Season.”

Gemma told MailOnline about her new role last month: “This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing towards greater sustainability.

Gemma already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before starring on the dating show this summer.

The international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, came second in the Love Island final with Luca Bish, 23, a Brighton fishmonger.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, who took 63.7 percent of the public vote, defeated them with the £50,000 cash prize.