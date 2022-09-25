Gemma Owen cuts a stylish figure as she poses for PrettyLittleThing photoshoot

Gemma Owen looked stunning as she posed for a PrettyLittleThing photoshoot in new photos released on Sunday, after becoming an ambassador for the brand in August.

The Love Island star, 19, who signed a six figure deal with the clothing brand, dressed to impress in black leatherette pants.

The international dressage rider modeled a white bodysuit and gorgeous khaki double breasted coat as she sat at a bar posing for the sizzling snap.

The beauty was chosen by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Gemma told MailOnline about her new role last month: “This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

Gemma already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before starring on the dating show this summer.

The international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, came second in the Love Island final with Luca Bish, 23, a Brighton fishmonger.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, who took 63.7 percent of the public vote, defeated them with the £50,000 cash prize.