Gemma Owen attends the PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party… after split from Luca Bish

Gemma Owen made a glamorous figure as she stepped outside PrettyLittleThing Christmas Party at The Grafton Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, looked effortlessly stylish in a strapless cream dress, which showed off her incredible figure.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of gold strappy heels and kept her essentials in a white Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Gemma, who recently split from boyfriend Luca Bish, let her outfit do the talking as she simply accessorized with a gold necklace and bracelets.

She loosely styled her dark brown locks in a straight manner and opted for a glamorous makeup palette.

The former Love Island star appeared in jovial spirits as she showed off a huge grin at the celebratory event, where she was joined by Indiyah Polack, Danica Taylor and Chyna Mills.

Indiyah Polack looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder bright blue fuzzy top and sparkly miniskirt as she posed with Gemma and Deji Adeniyi.

She put on a very leggy display in her skimpy ensemble and gave herself a few extra inches with a pair of blue stilettos.

Dancer Danica showed off her toned abs in a short black long sleeve sparkly top with a matching form-fitting skirt.

She completed her elegant look with a pair of cream heels and accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

The reality TV star styled her chocolate locks into glamorous waves and amped up her striking features with plenty of mascara.

Meanwhile, her former Love Island co-star Chyna put on a leggy display in a black mini dress and a pair of knee-high heeled boots.

She kept her essentials in a sparkly silver handbag and styled her glossy dark locks in a straight manner to complete her look.

Gemma’s appearance at the celebratory PrettyLittleThing bash comes after she announced her split from boyfriend Luca, who she met on Love Island this summer.

Gemma and Luca broke up several times before finally deciding to go broke up after failing to work things out during a vacation that was hit or miss.

Gemma and former fishmonger Luca, who finished second on Love Island, called off their romance last month.

They were last photographed together on Nov. 5 celebrating fireworks night, with Luca, 23, saying he had “another first” with Gemma.

A source close to the couple told MailOnline about the split at the time: “Gemma and Luca have decided to separate.

“Their relationship hasn’t worked for the past few weeks and they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s better for both of them to end it now.

“They hope to remain friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do in the future.

“Love Island was a special time in their lives, but unfortunately their romance doesn’t feel the same outside the villa.”

Gemma took to Instagram to confirm the split, writing: “To all my followers, I want to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end it’s the best for both of us.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we embark on new chapters. Always sweet, Gem x.’

Luca shared his own statement on social media, writing: ‘I would have loved to have had some time to process this in private, but as you all now sadly know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

“We went on such a journey together and made great memories that I will cherish. I can’t thank everyone enough for all their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We remain good friends and I wish her only the best.”