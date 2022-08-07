Gemma Owen and Luca Bish share a kiss during lunch in London – after row at Love Island reunion 

They appeared in gloomy ghosts as they went home after filming the Love Island reunion after an argument.

But Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, seemed to have made up for it when they kissed in the street after a lunch date in London on Saturday.

The Love Island runners-up showed a united display, wrapping their arms around each other after their previous feud and stultifying speculation from the dressage riding family.

The pair looked as loved as ever as they boarded a waiting taxi, with Gemma lovingly holding the fishmonger’s face.

The daughter of footballer Micheal Owen, she looked chic in a baby pink satin blouse and skinny jeans with ripped knees.

She wore her dark brown locks in a smooth, bouncy blow dryer and protected her eyes with aviator sunglasses.

Gemma completed her look with a pair of Hermès flat sandals and wore a white embossed Louis Vuitton handbag.

Luca opted for an all-black ensemble consisting of a fitted longsleeve and joggers with slip-on sliders.

He carried a suitcase and a bag from Selfridge to their taxi while Gemma’s mother Louise joined the couple.

Smooch: They couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they left the restaurant

Sweet: Luca looked fondly at Gemma despite their previous fight

It comes when Luca admitted there was an argument at the Love Island reunion as they headed home from Elstree Studios, both looking gloomy when caught in the car.

According to the Liverpool EchoLuca made a telling remark to a photographer waiting outside the room who noticed some tension between the couple.

The photographer said to Luca, “You’ve got your hands full there!”

Luca is said to have replied: ‘Oh not mate! She’s got the right bump on me!’

On the way: He carried a suitcase and a Selfridge bag to their taxi while the couple were joined by Gemma’s mother Louise

Out and about: the couple was joined by a group of friends and family

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Luca Bish and Gemma Owen for comment.

Luca and Gemma both looked very serious after appearing in jovial spirits on the way to filming.

Luca looked demure as he sat with his hand over his mouth next to his partner Gemma in a car on the way home from the reunion.

Runner’s up: The pair took second place in this year’s Love Island

Yet to meet the dad: Gemma’s dad Micheal Owen has been notably absent from public appearances with his daughter and Luca

After Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, Luca’s family was quick to congratulate the couple by posting a photo of them together with a gushing caption.

It read: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you’ve shown this beautiful couple. So excited to keep watching your trip from the outside. You really won by finding each other.’

This was in stark contrast to Gemma’s Instagram, which conspicuously only posted solo photos of the brunette beauty leading up to and after the finale, with beau Luca noticeably absent.

Drama: It comes when Luca gave in to an argument at the Love Island reunion as they headed home from Elstree Studios

Argument: According to the Liverpool Echo, Luca made a telling comment to a photographer waiting outside the venue who saw some tension between the pair

Sharing a solo photo of Gemma dressed in a nude ruffled dress, her loved ones captioned it: ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are all of Gemma.’

“She has shown the nation how mature, honest and stylish she really is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support… Gemma will be SO overwhelmed.

“We’re now giving this back to Gemma… We’ve enjoyed managing her account and being a part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.’

Eagle-eyed home fans quickly took notice and suggested on Twitter that Gemma’s family wasn’t too fond of Luca and that they were doing damage control to protect Gemma’s brand.

Gushing: After Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, Luca’s family quickly congratulated the couple and posted a photo of them together with a gushing caption