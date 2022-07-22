Gemma Collins wows in a white lace dress as she leads the stars at Malibu event

Gemma Collins looked simply stunning as she attended The Malibu Courtside Confessions event on Friday in South London’s Brixton Jamm.

The former TOWIE star, 41, opted for a summery display in an orange dress with a white lace overlay, the outfit highlighting her recent weight loss.

Gemma was in her element at the fun bash as she gleefully sipped a fruity Malibu cocktail while mingling with the reality star’s other favorites.

The self-confessed diva paired her dress with pretty embellished sandals, while stashing her daily essentials in a white YSL crossbody bag.

Gemma’s blonde locks were swept in a chic braided style, while she added an extra touch of glamor with coral makeup.

During the event, the rum brand hosted an immersive courtroom experience, inviting guests to stand in front of a singing and dancing judge and jury and share the “guilty pleasures” that make them happy.

Gemma naturally got involved in the action, confessing that her “guilty pleasure” is “having fresh panties 365 days a year.”

Also known as a ‘no-judgment zone’, the event also saw a performance by the London Gospel Choir, a selection of DJs, pizza, a Malibu parlor and of course plenty of cocktails.

Gemma at the bash were former EastEnders star Danny-Boy Hatchard and his girlfriend Kerry Scouler, Kori Sampson of Too Hot To Handle and recently evicted Love Islander Josh Le Grove.

Amy Christophers of Married At First Sight looked stunning in a floral mini dress, while model Cali White stood out in a deep pink satin blouse tucked into patterned trousers.

It comes after Gemma compared herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday.

The TV personality wore tight navy blue leggings with a lobster print as she crouched and danced around in an Instagram video.

The media personality fashioned her platinum locks into loose waves for the video as she starred and encouraged her followers to get involved.

After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her forehead and said, “Exercise, yes guys. Jane Fonda has nothing on the GC’.

Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the best-selling VHS tape for six years.

She released several more workout videos over the years and was credited with fueling a boom in women’s exercise classes.

The video comes after Gemma branded herself an “international superstar” who is on “another level” compared to her former TOWIE co-stars in a rant on Monday.

The star, who first appeared on the reality show in 2011, says she is “moving on” with her career and her success should be celebrated.

Health guru: Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the best-selling VHS tape for six years

Also known as the GC, Gemma was first seen on TV screens selling a car to Kirk Norcross on the reality show before dropping out eight years later in 2019.

She told The Mirror: ‘I’m like an international superstar. I’m not funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all the best [the cast]but I’m in a different league now, them.

“I’ve worked really hard and now I’m in a different category. I don’t mean it flashes or gets stuck, what I mean is you can’t let your past dictate your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.’