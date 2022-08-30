Gemma Collins steps out in head-to-toe Christian Dior as she enjoys vacation with beau

<!–

Gemma Collins stepped out in the pink Christian Dior head to toe as she continued to enjoy her holiday in Mykonos.

The TOWIE star, 41, sauntered around in her pale pink Dior sundress and visor as she enjoyed a stroll on her Greek journey with her beautiful Rami Hawash on Tuesday.

Gemma’s blond locks were tied above the sporty headwear, and she kept her tanned arms on display as she stepped out in her latest stylish ensemble.

Her handsome beau wore a simple black tee and lightning bolt pattern swim shorts as the couple enjoyed their romantic getaway.

Earlier in the day, Gemma looked sensational in a deep black swimsuit, which showed off her roomy cleavage and tight legs.

The one-piece boasted a black belt adorned with a metal heart that closed her around her waist.

Gemma’s signature blonde hair had been smoothed with seawater and dried in beachy waves, shielding her eyes from the glare of the Greek sun behind black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rami went shirtless, showing off his sculpted chest and flaunting a light blue swimsuit. The pair packed on the PDA together as they hugged and kissed passionately as they floated in the water.

Then they returned to their boat, where they munched on a few slices of refreshing watermelon to cool down.

PDA: Gemma continued to enjoy her holiday as she put on a very loving show with her beau Rami . on Monday

Unbelievable: The former TOWIE star looked sensational in a deep black swimsuit, showing off her roomy cleavage and tight legs

Gemma paraded her curves in her swimsuit, before slipping into a breezy blue patterned caftan to return to shore.

She completed her look with comfy silver flip flops and sequined sunglasses, while going makeup-free to showcase her natural beauty.

Rami donned a blue polo neck and hid his eyes behind black sunglasses, carrying a bag of their belongings.

Gemma was spotted the next day in a pale pink dress, clinging to her sensational curves, as she boarded a motorcycle with Rami.