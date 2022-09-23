Gemma Collins stands out in a bright pink satin two-piece during a lavish shopping spree at Harrods

She is no stranger to designer shopping.

And Gemma Collins enjoyed an afternoon of pampering on Thursday, slipping into a bright pink satin two-piece and… go to the shops in central London.

The TOWIE star, 41, smiled and carried a huge Harrods bag as he headed to Meraki Restaurant & Bar for dinner.

Beaming: Gemma Collins, 41, enjoyed an afternoon of pampering on Thursday as she slipped into bright pink satin two-piece knickers and hit the shops in central London

Gemma made sure to turn heads in the zebra print loungewear set, which she paired with a pair of chunky sneakers.

She fashioned her bright blonde locks into glamorous curls and opted for a full face full of makeup, complete with dramatic false lashes.

The reality stars’ latest release comes after she revealed that her father is in full control of her finances, limiting her to a budget of £3,000 a month.

Out and about: The TOWIE star smiled hugely and carried a huge Harrods bag as he headed to Meraki Restaurant & Bar for dinner

Splashing with money: she styled her bright blonde locks in glamorous curls

Last year, during an interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Gemma revealed that her beloved father Alan, 73, began monitoring her spending after she consumed £50,000 in two months.

The self-proclaimed millionaire said, “I’m a spender. My father called me [and said]“It’s an absolute disgrace! You spent £50 grand in Knightsbridge in two months. But the way I look at it, it’s £1,000 a day over the course of two months.’

She continued: “I was having a bit of a hard time and I was disgusted with myself. Gucci drove me crazy. Shoes, bags, jackets.

Girls night: Gemma turned heads in the zebra print loungewear set that she paired with a pair of chunky sneakers

Beautiful: Gemma opted for a full face of makeup, complete with dramatic false lashes

‘I stayed at the Dorchester more or less every night of the week, for £600 each. I was there eating and drinking. I became absolutely huge. I could barely walk.

“It was kind of self-destruct in a way. And I’m glad my father took my card from me, because I’m telling you now, I would have been in trouble.’

And although Gemma revealed that she once made £75,000 from paid Instagram posts in one day, her father still insists that every penny is accounted for.

Beware: The reality stars’ latest release comes after she revealed that her father is in full control of her finances and limits her to a budget of £3,000 a month

She said to Piers, 55, ‘I’ll say, ‘Dad, I’m going to London today, can I have £1,000?’ He says, “Well, what do you need now?” I’m like, “Nothing, but I don’t want my card declined!” There have been times when it was rejected at Gucci.

‘I’m getting a budget. I get a stipend every month,” Gemma said, stating her limit of £3,000 a month.

“If it were up to me, I’d drive around Bentley. I would probably move to the Dorchester. But that is not allowed and is not accepted and I am very happy about that. It keeps me grounded.’