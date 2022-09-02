Gemma Collins slips into pink Dior swimsuit again on the beach in Mykonos

She recently said she gained a few pounds while on holiday in Mykonos, but she’s happy to embrace it anyway.

And Gemma Collins slipped into a pink Dior swimsuit for the third time on Friday while on the beach at the luxury resort with her beautiful Rami Hawash.

The TOWIE star, 41, looked stunning in the designer swimwear that clung to her curves as she took a dip in the sea and let her gear slide across the sand.

The reality star added a coordinated Dior visor and bold white-framed glasses to the look.

Gemma let go of her long blond locks as they flowed in beautiful waves down her bust as she topped up her tan along the way.

Meanwhile, Rami went shirtless in white and black patterned shorts for a day out.

After they left the beach, ‘The GC’ was all smiles as she shopped with her beau, watched a jeweler and tried on an expensive-looking huge diamond ring.

Later, the beloved couple had fun with a thrilling quad bike ride through the roads of the idyllic Greek island.

Earlier in the day, Gemma shared Instagram snaps in her pink swimsuit, writing in the caption: “I’ve had the best summer but what was even better was having the confidence not to filter or edit my photos and just let me embrace yes.

‘I had a good time, yes I gained a few kilos, but I enjoyed it to the fullest and that’s what holidays are for’.

On Thursday night, the blonde beauty shared some photos as she enjoyed a late night dip in her friend Christina Politi’s pool.

Enjoying the incredible views, the reality star wore her blonde locks from her pretty face up in a bun.

She complained that she missed her own pups and cuddled up to the host’s pug, but because of the camera angle, the stunner seemed to be swimming alone in her birthday suite.

On Thursday, the star modeled some standout beachwear from Italian fashion house Versace while relaxing with fiancé Rami.

Gemma stood out in her multicolored swimsuit – adorned with the brand’s iconic Medusa symbol – as she posed for a selfie during a visit to local bar-restaurant Cavo Tagoo.

She was also joined by Anastasia Liakou, the vice president and head of communications for the popular coastal location.

She captioned the image: “A beautiful morning – and yes VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE.”

The uploads followed after the beauty showed off her dance moves at a luxury beach club on the Greek island.

Again Gemma stepped out in the pink Dior from head to toe, this time in a sundress, visor and matching handbag.

The beauty seemed cheerful as she made her way down a beach path in the stylish designer ensemble.

Gemma recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the reality star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mother gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

All smiles: Gemma stepped out again in head-to-toe pink Dior, this time in a sundress, visor and matching handbag