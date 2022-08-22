Gemma Collins ‘shuts down her own fashion brand’…just weeks after signing £1 million New Look deal

<!–

She signed a £1 million deal with high street fashion retailer New Look in April.

And following the huge success of the collaboration, Gemma Collins has now reportedly been forced to pull the plug on her popular clothing brand.

The TV star, 41, who ran a boutique in Brentwood, Essex until it went bankrupt in 2018, made the ‘tough’ decision a few weeks ago to close the store.

It’s all over: Gemma Collins has closed her online fashion store after signing a new mega-money deal with New Look

A source told The sun: ‘From childhood it was Gemma’s dream to have her own clothing line and it was popular with customers.

“But now that she’s an ambassador for New Look, she didn’t feel like continuing with her own range as she’ll be designing clothes with the company’s creative team.

“New Look is one of the largest in the industry, so she made the difficult decision to close her own range.”

Peace: The TV star, 41, who ran a boutique in Brentwood, Essex until it went bankrupt in 2018 – made the ‘tough’ decision to close it just weeks ago

The reality personality founded the Gemma Collins Collection in 2013.

The popular boutique was also home to many exciting scenes from TOWIE – where Gemma first rose to fame.

The gorgeous blonde is now selling her stock via an Instagram page.

It comes after the Diva Forever star celebrated her fiancé Rami Hawash’s birthday on Friday and shared an insight into the festivities on Instagram.

Birthday Boy: It comes after the Diva Forever star celebrated her fiance Rami Hawash’s birthday on Friday and shared an insight into the festivities on Instagram

With an extravagant marble cake and giant lightbox letters spelling out his name, Gemma pulled out all the stops for her big day.

And the couple shared it with Rami’s son Tristan, three, who cutely planted a kiss on his dad’s head as they sat down with the birthday cake.

Gemma shared another photo showing the father-son duo beaming at the giant letters, wearing matching bucket hats while Tristan wore pajamas.

Sweet: And the couple shared it with Rami’s son Tristan, three, who cutely planted a kiss on his dad’s head as they sat down with the birthday cake