Gemma Collins shows off her slimmer figure in a Versace swimsuit

Gemma Collins showed off the results of a healthy new lifestyle on Wednesday as she wore a designer bikini on her latest sunshine vacation.

The TV personality was able to model some signature beachwear from Italian fashion house Versace while relaxing with fiancé Rami Hawash on the picturesque island of Mykonos in Greece.

On Instagram, Gemma, 41, caught the eye in her multicolored swimsuit – adorned with the brand’s iconic Medusa symbol – as she posed for a selfie next to Rami during a visit to local bar-restaurant Cavo Tagoo.

Looks good: Gemma Collins showed off the results of a healthy new lifestyle on Wednesday as she wore a Versace bikini on her latest sunshine vacation with fiancé Rami Hawash

The former TOWIE cast member was also joined by Anastasia Liakou, the vice president and head of communications for the popular coastal location.

She captioned the image: “A beautiful morning – and yes VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE.”

Gemma has lost 3.5 stone as a result of changing her diet, and she recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

There it is again: Gemma wore the same swimsuit on Sunday while in Mykonos (pictured)

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the reality star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mother gave her.”

She said, “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

Good times: She later modeled a black swimsuit while visiting Kiki Beach in Mykonos

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose naked, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”