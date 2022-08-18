Gemma Collins showers fiancé Rami Hawash with affection while celebrating his 49th birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The mysterious illness that left Gemma Collins on the IV was clearly over when the TV personality helped fiancé Rami Hawash celebrate his 49th birthday on Wednesday.

When she disembarked in central London, the 41-year-old TV personality was full of energy before dining with the Essex-based garage owner at the chic Mayfair bar-restaurant Sexy Fish.

Complimenting her figure in a black silk dress, Gemma caught the eye as the couple stepped into the popular Asian eatery.

Cheerful: The mysterious illness that left Gemma Collins on the IV was clearly over when the TV personality helped fiancé Rami Hawash celebrate his 49th birthday on Wednesday

The pair were joined by close friend Jonathan Cheban over drinks at the venue before taking a passing rickshaw to neighboring Russian restaurant Novikov.

Despite it being Rami’s big day, Gemma received a romantic gesture, with her fiancé gifting her a freshly cut red rose which she held as she walked across Berkeley Square.

The former TOWIE cast member seemed to appreciate the gift and returned a kiss on Rami’s lips as they moved from one location to another.

Smitten: Gemma and Rami shared a lingering kiss during a rickshaw ride in central London

Looks good: Gemma – who has reportedly lost a three stone after overhauling her diet – stood out as the pair made their way to Mayfair restaurant Sexy Fish

Feeling better: The TV personality had a spring in her step during her latest outing with Rami

Gemma had to seek urgent medical attention after collapsing during filming in Wales earlier this month.

The former TOWIE star explained how she became ‘really unwell’ with a mysterious virus, with her fiancé Rami Hawash fearing he would have to rush her to the hospital.

Talking to OK! Magazine, she said her “body was having none of it” after a period of ill health coupled with a heavy workload.

In good company: the couple was joined by good friend Jonathan Cheban over a drink at the venue

Here we go: Gemma and Rami boarded a rickshaw before heading to another Mayfair restaurant on Wednesday night

Say cheese: Revelers paused to snap photos of the couple as they cruised across Berkeley Square

Gemma was previously diagnosed with an underactive thyroid and said she began to feel ‘very unwell’ during a recent hospitalization period in Wales.

She said, ‘I’ve been so sick I can’t tell you. I’ve had a lot of work, but I’ve had a virus. I’ve been really, really, really unwell. I literally had to film in Wales and I was very unwell.

“I had to call the doctor and the doctor said to me, ‘Look, I’m going to give you medicine, but I actually think this is a virus and it’s not going to work.'”

Night on the Tiles: The couple was hard to miss as they set out on their tricycle with a friend

Gemma said she tried to carry on with her work, but her body “had none of it,” and she went on an IV to relieve her symptoms.

“This time my body had none of it. In short, I had an IV. Rami almost had to take me to the hospital on Saturday night because I collapsed on the floor,” she explained.

Gemma recently shared photos of drops on her arm on Instagram as she continues to battle the symptoms.

The star has been busy filming for a new reality show – More Than Daffs and Taffs, which sees celebs with a connection to Wales immerse themselves in Welsh culture, to shed light on the prejudices they hold about the country.

Gemma has lost an impressive 3.5 stone thanks to her dedicated workout regimen and healthy eating after ditching fad diets, and recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”