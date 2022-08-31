Gemma Collins shares sweet childhood snaps and tribute to her brother to celebrate his birthday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gemma Collins posted a slew of childhood photos on Instagram on Wednesday celebrating her brother’s birthday.

The TOWIE star, 41, paid tribute to Russell by reflecting on their rough childhood together.

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my wonderful brother, may you continue to grow….

Throwback: Gemma Collins took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slew of childhood photos celebrating her brother’s birthday

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my wonderful brother, may you continue to grow….’

“Remember we were so poor we didn’t have a toaster, we got the bread on a fork and put it on the gas fire, it’s a different story now.

‘I was so happy to share all these moments with you, I love you, lol now I have a dolce and gabbana toaster but I’m afraid to use it he he x’.

The photos showed the couple hanging out on the beach as children and messing around at home.

Growing up: The TOWIE star, 41, paid tribute to Russell by reflecting on their rough childhood together

The siblings are very close, and Gemma even moved in with Russell during the pandemic while she waited to buy her dream home.

She bought him a new £80,000 Porsche as a thank you for “be tolerant with her.”

Earlier, Gemma spoke about her upbringing, saying, “I never knew what a toaster was, it wasn’t until I got older that we got a toaster.”

Things have changed: ‘Remember we were so poor we didn’t have a toaster, we got the bread on a fork and put it on the gas fire, it’s a different story now’

She added: ‘I had a happy childhood when I knew nothing about money.

It comes after it was revealed this month that Gemma became a millionaire during the lockdown.

After her boutique in Brentwood, Essex went bankrupt due to £76,000 in creditors, including nearly £65,000 to the HMRC, Gemma was forced to hand over her finances to father Alan in 2020.

Sweet: The pictures showed the couple hanging out on the beach as children and messing around at home

But despite the setback, the former TOWIE star, 41, made a massive £760,000 during the pandemic, according to company data obtained by The sun.

The GC, who rose to fame on the reality show in 2011, reached the one million mark for the first time in her career thanks to an additional £230,000 in assets.

In her decade-long career, Gemma has appeared on several hit shows, including Dancing On Ice, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Close: The siblings are very close, and Gemma even moved in with Russell during the pandemic as she waited to buy her dream home

The beauty also starred in her own show, Gemma Collins: Diva, and ran her own clothing line.

Earlier, Gemma revealed that her father Alan, who is a shipping boss, is the one in charge of her finances.

She said, ‘My father manages all my money. Seriously, I have to ask him if I want to upgrade my car.”