Gemma Collins ‘sells clothes from her fashion brand at low prices on the market stall’

Gemma Collins is reportedly selling clothes from her fashion brand at her boyfriends’ market stall, it was reported on Saturday.

The 41-year-old television personality recently closed the business after signing a £1 million deal with high street fashion retailer New Look in April.

According to the mirrorGemma’s clothes that once sold for prices between £30 and £60 can now be found on Ruby’s Boutique market stalls for up to £15 cheaper.

The publication reported that the remaining items have been spotted on the stalls around Essex and in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

Gemma, who ran a boutique in Brentwood, Essex until it went bankrupt in 2018, made the ‘tough’ decision to close it.

MailOnline has reached out to Gemma’s representative for comment.

The company is said to have closed down last month, following the huge success of its latest partnership with New Look.

She signed a deal with the retailer in April, with a source saying: The sun: ‘It was Gemma’s dream to have his own clothing line as a child and it was popular with customers.

“But now that she’s an ambassador for New Look, she didn’t feel like continuing with her own range as she’ll be designing clothes with the company’s creative team.

“New Look is one of the largest in the industry, so she made the difficult decision to close her own range.”

The reality personality founded the Gemma Collins collection in 2013, but has been selling out on Instagram in recent months.

The once-popular boutique was also home to many exciting scenes from TOWIE – where Gemma first rose to fame.