Gemma Collins reveals she collapsed after becoming ‘really unwell’ with mystery virus

Gemma Collins had to seek urgent medical attention after collapsing during filming in Wales earlier this month.

The former TOWIE star explained how she became ‘really unwell’ with a mysterious virus, with her fiancé Rami Hawash fearing he would have to rush her to the hospital.

Speak with OKAY! MagazineGemma, 41, said her “body was having none of it” after a period of ill health coupled with a heavy workload.

Gemma was previously diagnosed with an underactive thyroid and said she began to feel ‘very unwell’ during a recent hospitalization period in Wales.

She said OKAY! Magazine: ‘I’ve been so sick I can’t tell you. I’ve had a lot of work, but I’ve had a virus. I’ve been really, really, really unwell. I literally had to film in Wales and I was very unwell.

“I had to call the doctor and the doctor said to me, ‘Look, I’m going to give you medicine, but I actually think this is a virus and it’s not going to work.'”

Gemma said she tried to carry on with her work, but her body “had none of it,” and she went on an IV to relieve her symptoms.

“This time my body had none of it. In short, I had an IV. Rami almost had to take me to the hospital on Saturday night because I collapsed on the floor,” she explained.

Gemma recently shared photos of drops on her arm on Instagram as she continues to battle symptoms.

The star has been busy filming for a new reality show – More Than Daffs and Taffs, which sees celebs with a connection to Wales immerse themselves in Welsh culture, to shed light on the prejudices they hold about the country.

Gemma has lost an impressive 3.5 stone thanks to her dedicated workout regimen and healthy eating after ditching fad diets, and recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, Gemma said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mother gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning.

“I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never.’

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’