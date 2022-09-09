Gemma Collins receives backlash over moving tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Gemma Collins has come under fire from sarcastic fans who criticized her for failing to mention the author of a poem she posted online in tribute to the Queen.

The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’ on Thursday, aged 96, in Balmoral, Scotland, and Gemma took to Instagram after hearing the news to pay tribute.

The Diva Forever star, 41, was among many to share English poet Joanne Boyle’s touching poem about the Queen and her late husband Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99, without having to contact the writer. to refer.

Her followers were quick to use the comments to spread the word that the poem was written by Joanne, who is from Hartlepool in County Durham.

Others thanked Gemma for sharing the words, describing them as “beautiful,” and some saying they moved them to tears.

It comes as Britain today mourns the death of its beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ yesterday at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s considerable global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.