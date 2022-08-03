Gemma Collins puts on a leggy display in sparkly silver feathered dress as she heads on night out

Gemma Collins sparkled Tuesday as she headed to a night out in the West End for her best friend Carla Lawson’s birthday.

The former TOWIE star, 41, looked incredible from head to toe as she stepped out in a sparkly silver dress.

Her glittering outfit was inlaid with sequins and had feathered details on the hem and sleeves.

Her 3.5 stone weight loss was evident in the form-fitting dress, which showed off her long legs.

She packed her essentials into a gray Christian Dior bag and added height to her frame with a pair of diamond platform shoes for even more sparkle.

Gemma hid her eyes behind fashionable white sunglasses and wore her blond locks in a messy bun.

Carla looked glamorous next to her in purple, wearing a busty violet dress with feathered sleeves.

She increased her height in a pair of glittering gold shoes and carried her belongings in a white handbag.

Her caramel-colored locks were styled poker-style and she also wore sunglasses for the outing.

Gemma revealed the secret to her recent 3.5th weight loss when she said her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline as she launches a new line of vibrators with Durex, the former TOWIE star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mom gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

Gemma, who is now dating businessman Rami Hawash, 48, has teamed up with Durex to de-stigmatize sex toys.

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose naked, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”

Her reluctance also comes after a photo shoot early in her career, where she says she felt “used.”

She recalled: ‘I remember doing a little TOWIE shoot years ago and it was about body confidence and I feel like I was kind of duped [to posing nude] and I don’t know if I would do it again.

“But I was very new to the industry and it was kind of close. Do I think I was being held up? Yes, I do – but I’m older and wiser now’.