Gemma Collins looks summer chic in a floaty blue patterned kaftan

She has been enjoying the sunshine in Mykonos this week with her beautiful Rami Hawash.

And Gemma Collins looked summer chic as she enjoyed a speedboat ride on Monday’s trip, where she looked classy.

The former TOWIE star, 41, kept cool in a breezy, blue-patterned caftan as she headed to the boat and appeared makeup-free for a day out.

Glamorous: Gemma Collins looked summer chic in a breezy blue patterned caftan as she enjoyed a speedboat ride with beau Rami Hawash in Mykonos on Monday

Gemma completed her look with comfy silver flip flops and sequined sunglasses and wore her long blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders.

The reality star was helped onto the boat by a crew member and looked into the distance in good spirits.

Meanwhile, Rami put on an animated display and flashed a peace sign as he sat on the side of the boat, wearing a light blue T-shirt and patterned shorts.

Having fun: The former TOWIE star, 41, kept cool in the dress and looking good after boarding the boat

Gemma recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline as she launched a new line of vibrators with Durex, the former TOWIE star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mom gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

Summer: Gemma completed her look in comfy silver flip flops and sequined sunglasses and wore her long blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

Assistance: The reality star was helped onto the boat by a crew member and looked upbeat before driving off into the distance

Gemma, who is now dating businessman Rami Hawash, 48, has teamed up with Durex to de-stigmatize sex toys.

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose naked, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”