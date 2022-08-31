Gemma Collins looks incredible in a pink Christian Dior swimsuit as she enjoys a Mykonos getaway

<!–

She is currently soaking up the sun on a luxury getaway in Mykonos with her beautiful Rami Hawash.

And Gemma Collins gave her Instagram followers another glimpse of a lavish journey when she whipped up a storm in a designer swimsuit on Tuesday morning.

The former TOWIE star, 41, was all smiles as she beamed in a pink Christian Dior one-piece before relaxing on a large padded recliner.

‘Jadore Dior’: Gemma Collins couldn’t help but smile as she posed in a designer pink swimsuit as she soaked up the sunshine in Mykonos during her lavish Tuesday morning outing

Gemma wore a large silver necklace with a cross and let go of her long blond locks as they flowed in sultry waves down her bust.

The star captioned the beautiful photo: ‘Good morning from MYKONOS. JADORE DIOR’.

In her Instagram story, the reality star added a coordinated Dior visor and bold white glasses to the look.

Gemma flashed her dazzling diamond ring in the selfie and a chic light orange and pink manicure.

Looks good: In her Instagram story, the former TOWIE star, 41, showed how much pink Dior she bought

The uploads follow after the beauty showed off her dance moves at a luxury beach club on the Greek island.

Again Gemma stepped out in the pink Dior from head to toe, this time in a sundress, visor and matching handbag.

The beauty seemed cheerful as she made her way down a beach path in the stylish designer ensemble.

She can’t get enough: the uploads follow after the beauty showed off her dance moves at a luxury beach club on the Greek island

Gemma recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the reality star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mother gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

Time for a party! Once again Gemma stepped out in head-to-toe pink Dior, this time in a sundress, visor and matching handbag

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

Gemma, who is now dating businessman Rami, 48, has teamed up with Durex to de-stigmatize sex toys.

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose naked, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”