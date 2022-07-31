Gemma Collins flaunts her 3.5 stone weight loss in a white swimsuit in throwback holiday snap

Gemma Collins showed off her 3.5 stone weight loss in a gorgeous look back on Instagram on Sunday.

The former TOWIE star, 41, slipped her toned figure into a skintight white swimsuit as she posed for a storm in a mysterious location on a previous vacation.

Framed her face with oversized sunglasses, she showed the fruits of her labor in the sizzling shot.

Motivating: In her caption, the ex Celebrity Big Brother roommate started: ‘Don’t worry, BE HAPPY’

In her caption, the ex Celebrity Big Brother roommate began: “Don’t worry, BE HAPPY.

‘Had a wonderful summer here, there and everywhere…. work… short breaks… fast flights it is certainly good to make the most of any free time you have. The real rich in life is time rich.’

Last month, Gemma revealed the secret to her recent 3.5th weight loss when she said her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline as she launches a new line of vibrators with Durex, the former TOWIE star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mom gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Candid: Exclusive to MailOnline, the former TOWIE star said she still loves ‘what her mom gave her’ despite her health kick

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

Gemma, who is now dating businessman Rami Hawash, 48, has teamed up with Durex to de-stigmatize sex toys.

She also helps people gain “body confidence in the bedroom,” with her favorite product in the line, the Dual Headed Vibrator.

She exclaimed, “They’re waterproof, which is great because I have a hot tub.”

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose nude, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”

Her reluctance also comes after a photo shoot early in her career, where she says she felt “used.”

She recalled: “I remember doing a little TOWIE shoot years ago and it was about body confidence and I feel like I was a bit let down [to posing nude] and I don’t know if I would do it again.

“But I was very new to the industry and it was kind of close. Do I think I was being held up? Yes, I do – but I’m older and wiser now’.