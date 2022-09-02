Gemma Collins dons a Dior swimsuit for an inspirational post – after appearing enjoy a skinny dip

<!–

She recently returned, after missing her flight, from a luxury getaway in Mykonos with beau Rami Hawash.

And Gemma Collins took to Instagram on Friday in a gorgeous Dior swimsuit when she revealed that her journey gave her the confidence not to edit or filter her sunny snaps.

The TOWIE star, 41, looked stunning in the designer swimwear that clung to her curves as she relaxed by the pool – after a late night skinny dip.

‘I want to embrace being me’: Gemma Collins, 41, donned a bright pink Dior swimsuit for an inspirational post – after enjoying a skinny dip on the last day of her Mykonos holiday on Friday

Gemma wore a large silver cross necklace and let go of her long blond locks as they flowed in waves of beauty down her bust.

She captioned the photo: “I had the best summer but what was even better was having the confidence not to filter or edit my photos and just hug me yes I had a good time yes I’m a couple I gained a few pounds but I enjoyed every moment immensely and that’s what holidays are for’.

On Thursday night, the blonde beauty shared some photos as she enjoyed a late night dip in her friend Christina Politi’s pool.

Relaxed: On Thursday night, the blonde beauty shared some snaps as she enjoyed a late-night dip in her friend Christina Politi’s pool

Cheeky: whining that she missed her own pups, she cuddled up to the host’s pug

Enjoying the incredible views, the reality star wore her blonde locks from her pretty face up in a bun.

She complained that she missed her own pups and cuddled up to the host’s pug, but because of the camera angle, the stunner seemed to be swimming alone in her birthday suite.

On Thursday, the star modeled some standout beachwear from Italian fashion house Versace while relaxing with fiancé Rami.

Picturesque: Enjoying the incredible views, the reality star wore her blonde locks back from her pretty face in a bun

Thank you: Gemma (right) posed with her host as she thanked her for a wonderful stay

Gemma stood out in her multicolored swimsuit – adorned with the brand’s iconic Medusa symbol – as she posed for a selfie during a visit to local bar-restaurant Cavo Tagoo.

She was also joined by Anastasia Liakou, the vice president and head of communications for the popular coastal location.

She captioned the image: “A beautiful morning – and yes VERSACE VERSACE VERSACE.”

Looks good: Gemma Collins showed off the results of a healthy new lifestyle on Wednesday as she wore a Versace bikini on her latest sunshine vacation with fiancé Rami Hawash

The uploads follow after the beauty showed off her dance moves at a luxury beach club on the Greek island.

Again Gemma stepped out in the pink Dior from head to toe, this time in a sundress, visor and matching handbag.

The beauty seemed cheerful as she made her way down a beach path in the stylish designer ensemble.

She can’t get enough: the uploads follow after the beauty showed off her dance moves at a luxury beach club on the Greek island

Gemma recently revealed that her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, the reality star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mother gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.