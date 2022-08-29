Gemma Collins displays her curves in figure-hugging swimsuit with fiancé Rami Hawash

Gemma Collins showed off her incredible curves in a form-fitting swimsuit on Sunday as she went on holiday in Mykonos with her fiancé Rami Hawash.

The former TOWIE star, 41, slipped into a multicolored patterned one-piece that showed off her roomy cleavage.

She topped it with a sheer lime green shirt and paired it with a pair of white slippers.

Her blonde locks were swept up in a messy bun and she chose to go makeup-free for the outing.

Rami cut a casual figure in a white polo-collared shirt and blue shorts, while hiding behind aviator sunglasses.

Gemma later changed into a blue low-back swimsuit that flashed a lot of flesh, while Rami sunbathed in a pair of black shorts.

She then donned a pink and white pattern and took a sip from a bottle of Coke as she drank in the Greek sun.

Gemma revealed the secret to her recent 3.5th weight loss when she said her salad consumption has left her “next to a Kardashian.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline as she launched a new line of vibrators with Durex, the former TOWIE star said that despite her health kick, she still loves “what her mom gave her.”

Speaking of her healthier diet, the star said: “I guess it comes down to being happy, now I’m arranging my day and making sure I have my breakfast in the morning. I’m leaning towards a Kardashian the moment I’ve eaten so many Caesar salads.”

When asked if she would ever consider having weight-loss surgery like her ex-boyfriend James Argent, 34, Gemma exclaimed, “No! never’.

James, who occasionally dated Gemma from 2011 to 2013, recently lost an incredible 14 stone after stomach surgery.

Gemma continued: ‘Some people need it [surgery] and I get it and they have to make their choices for them, but I don’t need it. I’m beautiful, I’m big, I’m successful, what more do I want from life?’

Gemma, who is now dating businessman Rami Hawash, 48, has teamed up with Durex to de-stigmatize sex toys.

But the reality star went on to say she’s never struggled with confidence in the boudoir, commenting, “I love what my mom gave me. I’ve never been shy with my body, I’ve never had an ugly friend or complaints’.

She added: ‘I think if you have that extra body confidence, a man likes it’.

While she couldn’t be happier with her figure, Gemma admitted she would never pose naked, saying, “You can’t put a price on it, after all, I’m a goddess.”

Her reluctance also comes after a photo shoot early in her career, where she says she felt “used.”

She recalled: ‘I remember doing a little TOWIE shoot years ago and it was about body confidence and I feel like I was kind of duped [to posing nude] and I don’t know if I would do it again.

“But I was very new to the industry and it was kind of close. Do I think I was being held up? Yes, I do – but I’m older and wiser now’.

Strike a pose: Rami did some stretching and pulled some interesting yoga poses