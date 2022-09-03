Gemma Collins details plans for ‘Bennifer’ style wedding

She confirmed that she was engaged to her on-off beau Rami Hawash last December.

And Gemma Collins detailed her plans for her “alien wedding” during a TV appearance on Saturday, when she revealed she’d chosen a location for the big day.

The former TOWIE star, 41, also shared how she wants her lavish parties to resemble the wedding of newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Wedding plans: Gemma Collins detailed her plans for her ‘alien wedding’ during a TV appearance on Saturday, when she revealed she had chosen a venue for the big day

She told Judi Love on The Big Breakfast about her wedding plans, “I’ve finally found the venue, I’m really excited. It will be magical, it will be everything, everyone expects actually.’

She added: “Every time I see Jen and Ben I think me and Rami are everywhere so I’m going to call J-Lo and see if she can lend me one of her outfits for the wedding for the evening maybe.” ‘

Judi continued: ‘I just see you as a diva, a queen, I can’t imagine having anything low key.’

Gemma then explained: ‘Honey it won’t be understated, I’ve had everyone all over the world work on this dress, it’ll be out of this world, something no one will expect.’

Love life: She confirmed she was engaged to her on-off beau Rami Hawash (pictured together) last December

She added that her dress would be all “Greek lace” to match the destination.

“It’s going to be unbelievable. It becomes whiter than white, pure white.’

Gemma didn’t wear her engagement ring to her TV appearance, explaining, “I’m going to be honest.

“I flew back off the plane, you know when your fingers swell on the plane, so I got into bed last night and took it off, but the ring is being upgraded, so it’s a bit of a secret.”

Excited: She told Judi Love on The Big Breakfast about her wedding plans, “I’ve finally found the venue, I’m really excited. It will be magical, it will be everything, everyone expects actually’

Jewellery: Last December, Gemma confirmed her engagement after accepting a second marriage proposal from longtime boyfriend Rami (ring pictured)

“You are such a queen!” replied Judi.

Last December, Gemma confirmed her engagement after accepting a second marriage proposal from her long-term boyfriend Rami.

The TV personality reunited with former fiancé Hawash during the lockdown, seven years after they broke off their original engagement.

But she admitted they were now looking forward to their marriage after he proposed a second time, but was reluctant to make any final wedding plans with the businessman until his divorce from his first wife was finalized.

She said, ‘Every time I see Jen and Ben, I think me and Rami are everywhere, so I’m going to call J-Lo and see if she can lend me one of her outfits for the wedding for the evening maybe’

Confirming her engagement to The timesshe said, “Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork hasn’t come in, so until that’s officially signed, we haven’t said anything.”

“They haven’t been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold. There’s a kid involved, he’s only three, of course I love him to death.

“But until those papers are signed, I can’t figure it out.”

The reality TV star had previously worn a diamond ring on her engagement finger while on the move.

Confusion: In April 2021, the reality star first sparked rumors that she was re-engaged to Rami after she was seen wearing a diamond ring

Her relationship with Hawash revived around Christmas 2020 as Britain braced for a third national lockdown, months after her six-year stop-start romance with James Argent came to an end.

The businessman, who runs a car repair shop in Romford, dated Gemma for two years before proposing in December 2013 by hiding an engagement ring in a Christmas pudding.

However, the engagement was short-lived, with the couple confirming their divorce the following year.