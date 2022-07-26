Gemma Collins channels 90s It-Girl Alicia Silverstone in glam throwback shot

Gemma Collins channeled the Clueless character Cher of famed ’90s star Alicia Silverstone in a glamorous snapshot in a glittery mini dress and opera gloves.

The reality star, 41, posed for a photo on Instagram, looking in every way like the star she was destined to be in a chic all-black ensemble.

She showed off voluminous blonde locks, styled smooth and combed to one side.

‘Cher from Clueless vibes’: Gemma Collins channeled ’90s It-Girl Alicia Silverstone in a glamorous photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday

Gemma wrote: ‘WHAT A BACK OFF,’ Gemma wrote, sharing the photos with her 2.2 million Instagram follower. Pictured in May

The former TOWIE personality sported a theatrical makeup look and enhanced the look with a smoky black shade and a bright red lipstick.

Gemma gave the camera a mysterious look as she channeled a supermodel, dramatically running a gloved hand through her locks.

She devoted a whole second shot to her shimmering scarlet shoes, which featured strappy details and elevated the star’s height with chunky heels.

Throwback: She devoted a whole second shot to her glittering scarlet shoes, which featured strappy details and elevated the star’s height with chunky heels

Blast from the past: ‘WHAT A REFUND,’ Gemma wrote, sharing the photos with her 2.2 million Instagram followers

“WHAT A REFUND,” Gemma wrote, sharing the photos with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

While it’s not known what date she took the photo, commentators rushed to make a comparison to Alicia Silverstone’s character in a 1995 film.

“You look like Cher from Clueless!” wrote one user.

No idea: While it’s not known what date she took the photo, commentators rushed to make a comparison to Alicia Silverstone’s character in a 1995 film

Another said: ‘It looks like Alicia Silverstone in here!’

A third wrote: ‘Clueless vibes.’

Elsewhere, fans noted that Gemma “has always been a queen,” while others called for the shoes’ comeback.

‘Queen’: Elsewhere, fans commented that Gemma ‘has always been a queen’, while others clamored for the shoes to make a comeback

It comes as the star compared herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star wore tight navy blue leggings with a lobster print as she crouched and danced around in an Instagram video.

The media personality fashioned her platinum locks into loose waves for the video as she starred and encouraged her followers to get involved.

Inspiration: Gemma compared herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday

After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her forehead and said, “Exercise, yes guys. Jane Fonda has nothing on the GC’.

Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the best-selling VHS tape for six years.

She released several more workout videos over the years and was credited with fueling a boom in women’s exercise classes.

The video comes after Gemma branded herself an “international superstar” who is on “another level” compared to her former TOWIE co-stars in a rant on Monday.

Health guru: Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the best-selling VHS tape for six years

The star, who first appeared on the reality show in 2011, says she is “moving on” with her career and her success should be celebrated.

Also known as the GC, Gemma was first seen on TV screens selling a car to Kirk Norcross on the reality show before dropping out eight years later in 2019.

She said the mirror: ‘I am like an international superstar. I’m not being funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all the best [the cast]but I’m in a different league now, them.

Workout: The former TOWIE star, 41, donned tight-fitting navy lobster-print leggings as she crouched and danced in an Instagram video

Looks good: After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her brow and said, “Exercise, yes guys. Jane Fonda has nothing on the GC’

“I’ve worked really hard and now I’m in a different category. I don’t mean it flashes or gets stuck, what I mean is you can’t let your past dictate your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.’

Gemma recently worked with football legend Gary Lineker for Walkers, previously sitting alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The blonde beauty runs a fashion line, has a busy media career and has had her own TV show Diva Forever.

She is believed to have a net worth of around £3.7 million thanks in part to her appearances on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and The Only Way is Essex.

She has also had clothing lines with Simply Be and Evans, which have increased her net worth.