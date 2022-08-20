Gemma Collins beams in a blue co-ord as she heads out to a London hairdressers

<!–

Gemma Collins cut a stylish figure on Saturday morning as she headed to one of her signature bouncy castles in central London.

The TV personality, 40, appeared in high spirits for the outing, donning a mesh white bodysuit with baby blue trousers co-ord.

And she showed off her recent weight loss in the stylish ensemble, laden with luggage.

Gemma Collins, 40, glowed in a mesh bodysuit and blue velvet combo as she went to a hairdresser in London on Saturday

She paired her high-waisted pants with the long-sleeved bodysuit, while the matching sweater was wrapped around her waist.

Gemma added a pair of canvas Gucci slippers and slung a Christian Dior tote over her arm as she pushed a rose gold briefcase.

The star grabbed an iced coffee from Starbucks before going to the hairdresser and appeared makeup-free for the outing.

Calm: When she entered the salon, Gemma appeared cheerful as she opted for a natural complexion

And after the appointment, Gemma left the salon with her long blond locks transformed into bouncy curls.

She added statement sunglasses to her look and threw a peace sign to onlookers as she left.

It comes after the former TOWIE star celebrated her fiance Rami Hawash’s birthday on Friday and shared an insight into the festivities on Instagram.

With an extravagant marble cake and giant lightbox letters spelling out his name, Gemma pulled out all the stops for her big day.

And the couple shared it with Rami’s son Tristan, three, who cutely planted a kiss on his dad’s head as they sat down with the birthday cake.

Gemma shared another photo showing the father-son duo beaming in front of the giant letters, wearing matching bucket hats while Tristan wore pajamas.

Sweet: And the couple shared it with Rami’s son Tristan, three, who cutely planted a kiss on his dad’s head as they sat down with the birthday cake