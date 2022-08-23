Gemma Collins and Jonathan Cheban enjoy a swanky day out in London with Rami Hawash

They became fast friends during their Celebrity Big Brother stint in 2016.

And on Saturday, Gemma Collins, 41, turned heads in a yellow coordinate as she and Jonathan Cheban, 48, enjoyed a swanky day out in London with her beautiful Rami Hawash, 49.

The TOWIE star was dressed to perfection in her matching shirt-and-trouser set and quirky oversized shades for the Harrods shopping trip and alfresco lunch at Harry’s in Mayfair.

Gemma – who has been in an on/off relationship with fiancé Rami since 2011 – wore her silky lemon-colored ensemble with a black studded handbag.

The reality babe rocked bejeweled sunglasses and added an extra twist with fuchsia pink nails as she styled her platinum extensions with curls at the end.

Jonathan – who legally changed his name to Foodgod – looked edgy in black jeans and white sneakers, which he paired with a vintage Backstreet Boys t-shirt.

He completed his look with a classic pair of blacks and a chunky gold chain as he carried his purchases from Harrods in one of the store’s iconic green gift bags.

Rami looked equally on-trend in cropped slim-fit jeans with a distressed fit, black sneakers and a Kenzo tiger t-shirt.

Yummy: Jonathan scooped some cream off the top of Gemma’s hot chocolate

In 2019, Jonathan joked that Gemma eats so much that she has to be carried out of restaurants, despite her three stone weight loss.

The successful food blogger insisted that the TOWIE personality had “triple orders” when catching up on their fun outings.

“I order the food and then she orders it triple after me. She’s the reorder and that’s the difference,” the socialite shared with new! magazine.

Jonathan added: ‘I’ll order the first round of great stuff and then she’ll say, ‘Can we have three more?’ I’m like ‘What are you doing? We can’t eat anymore!’ And she says, ‘Bring them along’.

Fun times: Jonathan and Gemma laughed together while sitting at Harry’s

Fan Favourite: Jonathan happily obliged when fans stopped asking him for selfies

Feeder: Jonathan tried to give Gemma some of the cream from her hot chocolate

Here come the boys: Rami and Jonathan strolling in the sun together

Meanwhile, in May, Gemma revealed that she’s decided to quit showbiz so she can work on getting Rami pregnant.

The former TOWIE star then said her busy schedule sees her working every day until August 1, after which she will head to the bedroom with her partner.

Gemma said she gave herself six months to conceive, and certainly hasn’t kept her baby plans silent, rather telling MailOnline: “I definitely think the universe will definitely come through with a child for me. ‘

The former Dancing On Ice contestant confessed that her stepson Tristan, three, begged for a brother.

Trying them out: while enjoying a drink, Jonathan tried a few metallic grays