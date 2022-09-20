Gemma Chan rocks a stunning powder blue gown while hitting the red carpet at Don’t Worry Darling

The stars of the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling were in full attendance Monday night for its New York City premiere, including Gemma Chan.

The 39-year-old British actress was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the premiere, held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Chan plays Shelley in the highly anticipated thriller from director Olivia Wilde and her new boyfriend Harry Styles, which hits theaters on September 23.

Gemma Gets Out: The stars of the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling were out in full force on Monday night for its New York City premiere, including Gemma Chan

Chan stepped out in a sleeveless powder blue dress trimmed with a small black belt.

She had parted his black hair in the middle and pulled it back, adorning it with small gold earrings.

The actress completed her look with a black ring on her left hand, although her evening footwear was obscured by her flowing dress.

Gemma’s look: Chan stepped out in a sleeveless powder blue dress trimmed with a small black belt

Chan plays Shelley in Don’t Worry Darling, the wife of Chris Pine’s character Frank, the creator of the mysterious Victory Project.

Set in the 1950s, the film follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles), a young couple who move to a business-run town paid for by the Victory Project.

Alice begins to dig deeper into her husband’s mysterious work, raising tensions within the tight-knit community.

Character: Chan plays Shelley in Don’t Worry Darling, wife of Chris Pine’s character Frank, creator of the mysterious Victory Project

The film debuted earlier this month at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, which made headlines because Florence Pugh skipped the press conference.

Pugh has barely promoted the film, following rumors that she clashed on set with director Olivia Wilde amid her newfound romance with Harry Styles.

The Venice premiere also made headlines when some claimed that Harry Styles actually spit on Chris Pine as he sat down at the premiere, which was denied by Pine’s reps, while Styles joked about it onstage on tour.

Premiere: The film debuted at the prestigious Venice Film Festival earlier this month, making headlines because Florence Pugh skipped the press conference

Chan is linked to the lead role in the new Apple TV Plus series Extrapolations, a new TV series about climate change from writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion).

The show tells “intimate, unexpected stories of how the coming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale.”

She is part of a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

New show: Chan gets the lead role in the new Apple TV Plus series Extrapolations, a new TV series about climate change from writer Scott Z. Burns (Contagion)