Gemma Chan puts on a glitzy display for Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at Venice Film Festival

Entertainment
By Merry

Gemma Chan puts on a glitzy show in a sequined dress for the premiere of her new film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 18:38, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 18:42, September 5, 2022

Gemma Chan certainly brought the glitz on Monday night when she attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice during the city’s film festival.

The actress, 39, radiated glamor in a sequined dress, which was decorated with a nude floral pattern across the hem.

The beauty took to the star-studded red carpet for the new release, which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Shiny: Gemma Chan, 39, put on a glitzy display in a sequined gown on Monday as she attended the premiere of her new film Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival

Gemma’s silver dress also featured a criss-cross high neck and sleeveless design, complete with a close-fitting cut, while tiny golden snatches graced the sequin-covered material.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back into a neat high bun, leaving two sections down to frame her face.

The Crazy Rich Asians star opted for a bronze makeup palette, complete with a brown smokey eye and soft nude lip.

Wow! She radiated glamor in a sequined dress - decorated with a nude floral pattern across the hem

Detailing: Gemma's silver dress also featured a crisscross high neck and sleeveless design

Intricate: While it was, complete with a form-fitting cut, while tiny bits of gold adorned the sequin-covered material

Complexion: The Crazy Rich Asians star opted for a bronze makeup palette, complete with a brown smokey eye and soft nude lip

Slim: While her dark brown locks were pulled back into a neat high bun

Face Framing: Two sections were left in a gentle curl around her face.

As an accessory, she added a chunky silver metal bracelet and a complementary array of diamond rings – in addition to striking diamond earrings.

Gemma felt the love and blew a kiss to the onlookers as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

And heading for the red carpet alongside co-star Chris Pine, who plays Frank in the new release, the pair arrived by boat to the sunny location.

Kissing: Gemma felt the love and kissed the onlookers as she posed for photos on the red carpet

Co-stars: And heading for the red carpet alongside co-star Chris Pine, who plays Frank in the new release, the pair arrived by boat to the sunny location

Chris opted for taupe pants, paired with a tuxedo shirt and chocolate brown blazer.

Matching a brown bow tie and matching shoes, the actor debuted a clean-shaven look for the festival.

He and Gemma, who plays Shelley’s character in the film, posed together for snaps before heading to the event – with the beauty matching Chris’ tie.

On screen: Gemma plays the character of Shelley in the film, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

The film, directed by Olivia Wilde, is set in the 1950s and follows a housewife (Pugh) whose husband (Styles) moves them to a utopian community for his new business.

She begins to worry that her husband and his company are hiding terrible secrets as her life is turned upside down.

The cast also includes Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons and Dita Von Teese.

Color scheme: Chris opted for taupe pants, paired with a tuxedo shirt and chocolate brown blazer

Finished Look: Matched with a brown bow tie and matching shoes, the actor debuted a clean-shaven look for the festival

Smile! He and Gemma, who plays Shelley's character in the film, posed together for snaps by the water before heading to the event

