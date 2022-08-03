Gelato Messina hikes up their prices to $6.20-per scoop amid surging inflation

Customers will have to pay $6.20 for a single scoop of their favorite ice cream at Gelato Messina after the company was forced to respond to rising inflation across Australia.

The announcement of the price increase was made on Wednesday via the popular gelateria’s Instagram account, dividing followers.

The post, which started with ‘bla bla inflation’, revealed the industry-wide battle with ‘commodity costs’ and logistics.

Dessert lovers will have to pay $6.20 for a single scoop of their favorite ice cream at Gelato Messina after the company had to respond to rising inflation

The new ice cream prices were outlined in the post – but pie costs have risen too

What will cause inflation in 2022? Inflation is rising around the world and food and energy prices are hitting record highs. Factors contributing to inflation in 2022: Supply and demand problems Consequences of the war Oil and petrol prices Source: World Economic Forum

“We know everyone is talking about inflation as a common reason for price increases, but the truth is that virtually all of our ‘input costs’ have increased incredibly,” the statement read.

Many of the basic ingredients used in making ice cream, such as butter, sugar and cream, have doubled in price, according to the post.

In addition, our energy bills will skyrocket in the next six months, packaging costs will be higher than ever and freight logistics will be through the roof.’

The post quickly gained traction online with more than 2,300 gelato fans working on it in less than an hour.

Some of them were disappointed, posting sad faces and complaining about the price hike.

“I remember a bathtub costing $10. 70 percent inflation in four years?’ a man asked.

“Will staff wages go up to help them with the increased cost of living?” asked another.

“Officially priced from both the real estate market and the ice cream market,” lamented another.

The increase translates to an additional 60 cents per scoop for one scoop – or 40 cents per scoop for two

The message was posted on Instagram on Wednesday

They also called on customers to comment on the increase

What has increased the most in Australia in the past year? Transport +13.1% (Includes fuel, car repairs, train/bus/ferry costs) Non-durable household products +10.7% (Including toilet roll, hair, dental care, razors, all cleaning products) Housing +9% (Including: new construction, rent, electricity, gas, water) Non-alcoholic drinks +7.9% (Includes coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice) Fruits and vegetables +7.3% Bread, cereals +6.3% (Includes bread, cereal, biscuits, rice, oats, flour) Meat and seafood +6.3% Furnishings, household appliances and services +6.3% (Includes haircuts, childcare, appliances, tools, furniture, floors, linens) Other food products +6.1% (Included: eggs, herbs, spices, sauces) Milk, cheese, ice cream +5.2% Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

But others were fine with the increase.

“Higher prices just mean more Messina points to me,” said one woman.

“I’m still getting my two scoops a week, take that inflation,” said another.

“Frankly, you could have sold on quality alone at this price for a while,” added a third.

Some said they should take the increase into account when planning their budget.

“It could just mean two visits a week, instead of the usual three,” one man said.

The increase translates to an additional 60 cents per scoop for one scoop – or 40 cents per scoop for two.

The price increase has also been applied to the company’s tubs and cakes.