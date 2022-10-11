Geena Davis says she had ‘bad’ audition with Quick Change costar Bill Murray before he yelled at her

Geena Davis detailed her unpleasant experiences with Bill Murray in their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness.

The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray reportedly created an uneasy atmosphere during her audition for the film, in which he starred and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.

According to her, Murray, 72, also yelled at her in front of ‘hundreds’ of people on set for allegedly being late, although she says she was only delayed by the wardrobe department.

Bad time: Geena Davids, 66, wrote in her memoir Dying Of Politeness about her terrible experiences with Bill Murray in their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change

According to a Times summary, “[Davis is] introduced to [Murray]she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massager that he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing.’

The encounter in question was followed by a more humiliating incident when the Royal Tenenbaums actor reportedly lost his temper while filming Quick Change.

Later, while filming on location, Murray tracks down Davis in her trailer and starts yelling at her for being late (waiting for her wardrobe), continuing to yell at her as she rushes to the set and even when they are there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passersby,” the publication said.

“That was bad,” Davis said of her audition with Murray as she mused on how she could have handled the incident differently.

Difficult: She wrote that Murray — who also directed the film — used a massager on her against her will during her audition, and he later yelled at her in front of "hundreds" of people on set for supposedly being late

Unacceptable: "The way he behaved during the first encounter… I should have walked out of there or defended myself thoroughly," she told The Times of London, before admitting she blamed the victim

“The way he behaved during the first meeting… I should have walked out of there or defended myself deeply, in which case I wouldn’t have gotten the part. I could have avoided that treatment had I known how to react or what to do during the audition. But you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…” she said.

She admitted, however, that her words could be taken as the victim’s guilt when pointed out to her.

‘Ha. Point made. There is no point in regretting things, and yet I regretted this. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault,’ she said.

So far, Murray has not publicly responded to Davis’s comments, neither in the interview nor in her book.

A pattern: Last year, actress Lucy Liu also described the verbal abuse Murray is said to have thrown at her while collaborating on the action comedy Charlie's Angels

Last year, actress Lucy Liu also described the verbal abuse Murray is said to have thrown at her while they collaborated on the action comedy Charlie’s Angels.

“While we’re doing the scene, Bill starts hurling insults of sorts, and I won’t go into the details, but it just kept going,” she described on the Asian Enough podcast.

Calling the former Saturday Night Live star’s insult “unacceptable” and “unforgivable,” the film and television star added that she “wouldn’t just sit down and accept it.”

“So, yes, I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low you are on the totem pole or wherever you come from, there is no need to humiliate yourself or put other people down. And I wouldn’t resign, and I shouldn’t,’ she added defiantly.

Murray’s alleged behavior on set appears to have jeopardized the fate of his upcoming film Being Mortal.

On hold: In April 2021, his film Being Mortal was suspended over a complaint about his alleged inappropriate behavior. He stars with director Aziz Ansar, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer; Murray, Randy Quaid and Davis featured in Quick Change

In April 2021, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film, which was directed by Aziz Ansari, over complaints of Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set, though no details were provided about what he was said to have done or who was affected.

The film is reportedly still on hiatus, and it’s unclear if it will ever be completed at this point.

The film, starring Ansari, Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen, was shopped for a potential new buyer at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, but it appears it hasn’t found a new studio. rolling stone.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t perceived that way,” Murray told CNBC later in April.

Changes: He added that the experience was "quite a learning experience for me," before noting that "the world is different from when I was a little kid"

“The company, the film studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they all wanted to watch it, research it. and so they stopped production,” he explained. ‘

But from now on we talk and try to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real problem lies, between our peace. We are both professionals. We love each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in working together or making a movie at the same time.’

He added that the experience was “quite a learning experience for me,” before noting that “the world is different from when I was a little kid.”