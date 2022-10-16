Geena Davis claims Brad Pitt begged a make-up artist to cover a spot on his bum

Geena Davis has claimed that Brad Pitt was so “embarrassed” about a spot on his bum that he begged a makeup artist to cover it up.

The actress, 66, who starred alongside the Hollywood superstar, 58, in 1991’s Thelma & Louise, joked that he liked to undress for a raunchy scene as long as the pimple was hidden.

In an excerpt from her new book, Dying of Politeness, obtained by the SunGeena wrote: “Brad, for his part, didn’t care about all the fuss about his looks.”

Geena continued, “He was just ashamed of a small pimple on his ass that the makeup girl re-covered after each ingestion.”

While discussing the film recently, Brad said he… ‘really grateful’ to director Ridley Scott and Geena for ‘[giving him] one shot’ and choose him for the role of JD

“I had nothing to show for myself except my work as an extra, and they took a chance on me,” the 56-year-old actor explained in an interview published by The Sun.

While grateful for his breakthrough role, Pitt admitted he couldn’t help but cringe at the “high-pitched voice” he put on for the character.

‘I am more aware of how high my voice is in that. My a** must have been so tight because I was the first,” the two-time Academy Award winner joked.

Pitt also believes the producers of the 1991 film were “desperate” to cast the role due to the production schedule.

“I think they were desperate, to tell you the truth. They were already filming, because a week later I was on set working.’

In his last audition for Thelma & Louise, he competed against ‘five other actors’, including George Clooney.

According to Brad, it was his opponent Geena who picked him from the pack.

‘The blond . . . Hello!’ Geena squirted at the time.

Brad officially landed the role in 1990, and the film premiered in theaters in the spring of 1991.