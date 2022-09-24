Geelong’s Joel Selwood makes heartwarming gesture after Cats win AFL grand final over Sydney Swans

Speculation is rising. Selwood can retire – has now won four premierships

Heartwarming scenes were appreciated by all football fans – at the MCG and beyond

Geelong champion Joel Selwood achieved sporting nirvana at the MCG after winning his fourth AFL premiership on Saturday – and his kind-hearted gesture on stage made the inspirational captain a living legend in the eyes of many football fans.

The 34-year-old veteran midfielder, who may be retiring after the Cats demolition job at the Swans, handed over his combat boots to an excited ‘Archie’ – a pint-sized AFL Auskicker.

In emotional scenes, Selwood told the elated youngster, “I told you I’d come to see you” – with Archie’s big grin telling the story.

After receiving his medallion, the Cats skipper then passed on his white boots, ensuring the memory of a lifetime for little Archie as the pair looked down at the camera and posed for a picture together.

When Selwood was called up to the stage, his proud mum Maree beamed with pride, as did his wife Brit.

Both ladies were seen in the stands crying with joy – and it comes after the Selwood’s recently announced they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram pages after years of fertility struggles.

“Our dreams have come true,” Brit wrote earlier this month.

‘Joel and I are grateful to be able to share that we have a little one coming into the world. We couldn’t make this announcement without acknowledging those struggling with infertility or loss.

‘I know how much my heart would break every time I saw a pregnancy post and my heart really goes out to you if this is how you are feeling right now. The past few years have changed me forever.

‘For everyone who has lost hope right now, I’ve been there and I’m thinking of you and I hope you get your miracle soon.’

Selwood, who also won flags with the Cats in 2007, 2009 and 2011, shared the same photo and praised his ‘superwoman’ wife.

Joel Selwood and his Geelong teammates celebrate after winning the 2022 AFL Premiership

Selwood has now won four flags with the Cats – as speculation continues to mount he will retire

‘Our dreams have come true. Brit and I are grateful to share that we have a little one coming into the world,’ he wrote.

‘We look forward to being ‘mother and father’ and the world changing for us in the near future.

‘What I’ve found through this process is that women are amazing and my wife is a superwoman. In a journey that has not been easy, we have found a way, through great support and Brit who is staying positive.

‘To couples who are trying, have tried or can’t have a baby for some unfair reason, we see you and send love and positive energy your way.

Little Levi Ablett – who is unable to speak due to a mysterious degenerative disease – beamed with joy as Joel Selwood took him out at the MCG ahead of the AFL decider

Selwood then handed Levi back to his father, retired dual Brownlow medalist and Geelong great Gary Ablett

‘We can’t wait to meet you baby Selwood, you will be much loved.’

Selwood also showed his class pre-game as he cradled Levi Ablett – son of former team-mate Gary Ablett Jnr – onto the MCG.

Levi Ablett, 3, suffers from a mysterious degenerative disease that severely affects his respiratory system – and has never spoken a word.

He is also vulnerable to aspiration, whereby food, drink or stomach contents can enter his lungs.

The brave youngster is receiving ongoing treatment at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.