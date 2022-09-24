Geelong take aim at critics after AFL grand final demolition of Sydney Swans

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Geelong Cats wasted no time in taking a shot at the doubters who claimed they were too old to challenge for the premiership after winning the AFL grand final on Saturday.

Chris Scott’s side absolutely steamrolled the Sydney Swans at the MCG, winning 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) to take home the flag by a mammoth 81 points.

The Cats have long been in and around the premiership conversation in recent seasons, but after a number of years where they failed to reach the top prize, many fans and pundits feared that the likes of Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins were now over the hill, too old for a serious challenge for the flag.

But those doubts were emphatically dispelled, with the Cats by far the best team in the competition this year. Apart from a knife-edge preliminary final win over Collingwood, their finals journey has been relatively smooth.

And Geelong took the opportunity to hit back at their critics in the wake of their crowning achievement by posting a hilarious meme on Twitter.

The illustration shows an older Selwood and Hawkins holding the 2022 trophy aloft, alongside the caption: ‘Too old, too slow, too good. The cup will look great on the old people’s home.’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Everybody laughed at Geelong and it’s retirement home. Well, now they’re laughing. Incredible site.’

Meanwhile, the VIC Police took the Cats’ grand final win as a rich opportunity to poke fun at their New South Wales contemporaries.

“We are preparing to assist @nswpolice in the search for 22 missing swans, last seen wearing red and white around 2.30pm in the Melbourne area.”

More to follow.