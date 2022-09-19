Geelong insults the Sydney Swans as city begins planning an AFL grand final VICTORY parade

Geelong’s deputy mayor has given the Swans plenty of motivation by revealing the city is already planning a grand final victory parade ahead of the teams’ clash in the biggest game of the year on Saturday.

In a statement sure to go down like a lead balloon with Sydney’s players and fans, Trent Sullivan told Channel Seven’s Sunrise program that the Cats’ hometown is preparing to celebrate a premiership win a full five days before the first centre- bounce at the MCG.

“There will be a Cats celebration day on the Sunday after the grand final and I’ll even let you in we’re already planning our grand final victory parade down the streets of Geelong,” the deputy mayor told Seven’s Edwina Bartholomew on Monday morning. .

Geelong deputy mayor Trent Sullivan let slip that the one-team city is already planning a grand final victory parade when he appeared on Sunrise on Monday (pictured)

Although the Cats are red-hot favorites to win their 10th premiership, teams are almost always very careful not to give the impression they are taking a grand final win for granted – but Sullivan doesn’t seem to have got the memo.

Both teams will have a hectic week full of big final commitments, with Cats coach Chris Scott admitting that while he used to prefer to get away from the hype when he was a player, he gives his team very different advice now.

“I used to think, 30 years ago, or whenever it was, that you could just isolate yourself from the week and just treat it like another week,” Scott told reporters.

‘If it was possible then, it is impossible now.

‘You have almost no choice but to embrace it, which is the right way to go anyway.

‘It is so difficult to come to this situation.

‘The only way you can do that is try to hide away from it, I think, so embrace the moment.’

Geelong fielded the oldest starting 22 in AFL/VFL history in their preliminary finals match in Brisbane and boast significantly more finals experience than the Swans.

The Cats are red-hot favorites to win their 10th premiership (pictured is Geelong’s Jed Bews chairman on the ground after the grand opening final win over Brisbane last Friday night)

The Cats team entered the penultimate week of the season with 339 combined finals games to its name, compared to Sydney’s 142 ahead of their thrilling one-point win over Collingwood.

Geelong will field around 14 players in the grand final who played in the 2020 season decider against Richmond, and Sydney will select around half that number from their last grand final in 2016.

But Swans coach John Longmire has no worries about his younger side’s ability to handle the occasion.

That has been boosted this year by the grand final’s return to its traditional home at the MCG for the first time in three years, with a tick over 100,000 fans expected.

Sullivan’s statement stands a good chance of being printed out and stuck to the walls of the Swans’ dressing room at the SCG to use as motivation for the grand final (pictured, retiring club legend Josh Kennedy celebrates with Ryan Clarke after Sydney won their opening final )

“A lot of those guys hadn’t played preliminary finals, let alone grand finals, so they’re experiencing it for the first time,” Longmire said in his post-match press conference on Saturday night.

‘It was red-hot (against Collingwood) as it was against Melbourne (in the qualifying final).

Geelong coach Chris Scott has told his team (pictured after beating Brisbane) to embrace the hectic run-up to the grand final

‘That’s what this time of year is all about, experiencing the truly red-hot pressure.

‘I thought our guys generally did well (against Collingwood).

‘This week will just be a reminder to do our fundamentals well and our fundamentals in the game and get them right.

‘That’s what we want to focus on.’

Sydney planned a function at the SCG for Sunday night’s Brownlow Medal count. They travel to Melbourne on Thursday.

The two sides meet for the grand final parade in Melbourne on Friday before meeting at the MCG in the traditional Saturday afternoon.