Geelong champion Tom Hawkins goes berserk at AFL grand final celebrations Cats Swans MCG

While many Geelong supporters will be nursing sore heads today after raucous celebrations following the AFL’s grand final triumph, one will have some very sore shoulders – from carrying star forward Tom Hawkins.

The party started after the 81-point win over the Sydney Swans on Saturday and continued for the rest of the weekend, spilling into the Geelong social club where the drinks were flowing and the music was pumping.

Hawkins, who kicked three goals in the memorable victory, was filmed singing and dancing as he rode on the shoulders of a fan at the club.

He enthusiastically celebrated to the tune of the Tritonal track Hey Mamama, which samples the classic 1980s tune Sunchyme by Dario G.

The supporter did well not to buckle under the weight of the 105kg forward, who was in full party mode despite two consecutive days of celebrating the club’s memorable premiership.

Hawkins celebrates after winning the 2022 AFL grand final between Geelong and Sydney

Hawkins’ wife later revealed that the man under her husband was Starbucks real estate manager Tom Veale.

‘How’s the neck this morning @tommyveale?’ she posted after the party.

While Hawkins is certainly picking up votes for best party animal in the wake of the premiership, the forward said that honor went to Jeremy Cameron, according to teammate Tom Atkins.

Hawkins is pictured singing and dancing on the shoulders of a strong and loyal Cats fan

Cameron was famously filmed chasing a cow wearing his premiership medal in the early hours of the morning, getting just 30 minutes of sleep before lobbing up to the social club to kick on.

“I think ‘Jezza’ was the best, I don’t know if you got him on Instagram, but the medal on the cow was pretty funny,” Atkins said.

‘To be honest I expected everyone to look a lot worse than they did this morning.

“We all knew today was going to be a great day so we finished it pretty early. I was in bed around 3am, not too bad.’

Cameron revealed that a friend had thrown the cows onto his property the night before the grand final after getting stuck nearby.

“I don’t know who came up with the idea,” Cameron said of putting the medal on the cow.

‘We thought it was funny at the time, then the cow actually came out of the lane and into the open paddock and that’s when things got a bit funny.

‘I had enough friends there to argue with it and get it back.

‘The one thing I learned overnight is don’t give your medal to a cow at 5 in the morning.

‘Easy to put the cow on, hard to get back … no cows were harmed in the process.’

Meanwhile, veteran superstar Joel Selwood polled zero votes in the party’s effort, choosing to prioritize rest over wild celebrations.

“I’m an older and wiser guy so I got plenty of sleep, I left that to the youngsters to go and do what they had to do,” Selwood said.

‘What a day. [It’s] just amazing, to be honest, it all went according to plan and even better, it was absolutely perfect.

‘I woke up quite early and got a good feed into me and we drove in from Barwon Heads and didn’t know what to expect today, we heard it was going to be big but this is unbelievable.’