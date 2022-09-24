WhatsNew2Day
Geelong Cats v Sydney Swans – AFL grand final 2022: Live score, team news and updates 

Sports
AFL Grand Final LIVE: All the latest news and action as Australia prepares for Swans vs Cats clash at sold-out MCG

  • The Geelong Cats take on the Sydney Swans in the 2022 AFL Grand Final
  • Keep up to date by following Daily Mail Australia’s live blog for the big game

Today is the day! The Geelong Cats will take on the Sydney Swans at the MCG to decide who will win the 2022 AFL Premiership.

The Cats have not lost since round 9 when they went down to St Kilda; and look to put their finals hoodoo of the past few years behind them.

Sydney, on the other hand, are an exciting, young side that had a strong finish to the season, holding on for a thrilling one-point preliminary final win over Collingwood at the SCG last Saturday.

It’s one of the biggest days on Australia’s sporting calendar, with the run-up to kick-off at 2.30pm, starting from breakfast and continuing throughout the day – and the Daily Mail Australia team is here to keep you updated along the way.

Follow Daily Mail Australia’s live blog for the AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and Sydney Swans.

