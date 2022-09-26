Geelong Cats stars dress like retirees for Mad Monday party after Sydney Swans AFL Grand Final win

Geelong has found the perfect way to clap back at their doubters who claimed they were too old to win a premiership.

The Cats braved their aging roster to face the Sydney Swans in Saturday’s AFL final, crushing them by 81 points and breaking an 11-year title drought.

When the players arrived at their Mad Monday celebrations at the Wharf Shed in Geelong, they got off a retired bus complete with gray hair, makeup and walkers.

Patrick Dangerfield, 32, led the Geelong contingent, including by Isaac Smith, Shaun Higgins, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins, which became the oldest average roster in VFL/AFL history to win a flag.

Not only did the players dress up as the part, they also completely played the nickname “too old, too slow.”

Dangerfield bailed out his teammate Selwood, with the veteran superstar still unclear as to whether he will continue beyond this year’s AFL premiership.

Norm Smith Medal winner Isaac Smith dropped out and Dangerfield jokingly called him “Norm” at the entrance.

Jon Ceglar emerged with a smoking pipe and Selwood sat down to enjoy a cooling cup of coffee after the hard journey.

Some of the club’s most senior players, including Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins, took part in the prank, dressing up as retirees for the Mad Monday celebration.

Joel Selwood of the Cats celebrates with a cup of tea after being helped off the bus by teammate Patrick Dangerfield as the team hilariously dress as retirees

The Cats were infamous with 83 points by eventual Prime Minister Melbourne in last year’s preliminary final and were labeled ‘too old and too slow’. They were no younger when they thrashed Sydney on Saturday.

Not all players chose to play up to the age trope, with Jeremy Cameron stealing the show dressed as his famous chicken on the grand finale day.

He’d waited for it to lay eggs, and when it finally happened on the decider’s morning, he had them for breakfast.

Meanwhile, Geelong’s spiritual leader Sammy Moorfoot dressed up as Cameron, complete with cowboy hat and No.5 jersey.

MORE TO FOLLOW…