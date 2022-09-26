Geelong Cats make it to the AFL’s best Mad Monday – but two players are in for a nasty surprise

Geelong has found the perfect way to clap back at their doubters who claimed they were too old to win a premiership.

The Cats braved their aging roster to face the Sydney Swans in Saturday’s AFL final, crushing them by 81 points and breaking an 11-year title drought.

When the players arrived at their Mad Monday celebrations at the Wharf Shed in Geelong, they got off a retired bus complete with gray hair, makeup and walkers.

Patrick Dangerfield, 32, led the Geelong contingent, including by Isaac Smith, Shaun Higgins, Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins, which became the oldest average roster in VFL/AFL history to win a flag.

Not only did the players dress up as the part, they also completely played the nickname “too old, too slow.”

Dangerfield bailed out his teammate Selwood, with the veteran superstar still unclear as to whether he will continue beyond this year’s AFL premiership.

Norm Smith Medal winner Isaac Smith dropped out and Dangerfield jokingly called him “Norm” at the entrance.

Jon Ceglar and Zach Tuohy both emerged smoking pipes and Selwood sat down to enjoy a cooling cup of coffee after the hard journey.

The Cats were relentlessly mocked for being too old for their premiership victory

The players went out of their way to achieve the look as well, with Dangerfield admitting that he spent 90 minutes in the barber chair to get the look.

“Well, it’s appropriate – the oldest team ever,” he told the Herald Sun.

‘Come in with the pension bus. To be honest, most of their moves aren’t set up like that, that’s probably the most worrying thing of all.”

“It’s one thing to do these things and we generally do them pretty well, but I think there’s a little extra sauce on it today because we were lucky enough to win it all.”

Senior players Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood of the Cats hold up the Premiership trophy

Geelong coach Chris Scott with the trophy and Sam De Koning is present

Tom Atkins and Gryan Miers dress up by a car, but they’re about to discover that his Mad Monday has cost more than they bargained for

Dangerfield said the idea came from Selwood with a text message sent by the group on Wednesday before the grand finale.

“He said, ‘I organized a retirement bus for Mad Monday,’ so it was great to see the captain’s head well in the game and ready to perform,” Dangerfield said.

Jeremy Cameron’s chicken started to look more like Cyndi Lauper over the course of the day

Defenders Jack Henry and Tom Stewart dressed up as Daft Punk and took over the music that day and Mark Blicavs and Gary Rohan

The Cats were infamous with 83 points by eventual Prime Minister Melbourne in last year’s preliminary final and were labeled ‘too old and too slow’. They were no younger when they thrashed Sydney on Saturday.

Not all players chose to play up to the age trope, with Jeremy Cameron stealing the show dressed as his famous chicken on the grand finale day.

Cameron proves the chicken goes for the egg as his good buddy Sammy Moorfoot dressed up as his idol and presented an egg laid by the chicken on the big final day

He’d waited for it to lay eggs, and when it finally happened on the decider’s morning, he had them for breakfast.

Meanwhile, Geelong’s spiritual leader Sammy Moorfoot dressed up as Cameron, complete with cowboy hat and No.5 jersey.