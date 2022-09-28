Geelong Cats legend Joel Selwood retires after AFL grand final win, fans want stand named after him

Geelong champion Joel Selwood has retired, ending his award-winning AFL career at the height of a fourth premiership.

The explosion of emotion from Geelong players as Selwood kicked a fairytale goal in the last quarter of Saturday’s big win over Sydney had indicated that his 355th game was his last appearance.

The 34-year-old took time to weigh his options before calling the time during a press conference at GMHBA Stadium on Wednesday.

“About six weeks ago, I decided that now would be the time to finish my playing days at Geelong Football Club – win, lose or draw – at the end of the year,” Selwood told reporters.

Selwood said he had spoken to the likes of Mitch Duncan, Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Stewart about his decision.

“They all want me to continue playing. That won’t be the case,” he said.

“I decided next year I could probably go at 85 percent and everyone would take care of me, but I had to be all in.”

Selwood is the third consecutive Geelong captain to retire from premiership, after Tom Harley in 2009 and Cameron Ling in 2011.

He is the only player in Geelong history to have won four flags (2007, 2009, 2011, 2022) and is the club record holder with 355 appearances in 16 seasons.

He also played in two losing Grand Finals teams (2008 and 2020).

The Cats greatness made headlines around the world when he got club waterboy Sam Morfoot to join him on his win round at the MCG after last weekend’s big final win

Selwood made a record-breaking 40th Grand Finals appearance – one more than Hawthorn legend Michael Tuck.

Cats fans were quick to give the club a big hello when the news broke, and several called for the Cats to commemorate his incredible career by naming a grandstand after him at their home ground – or even erecting a statue in his honor. honor of him.

“Hope the Cats call the new stand at the GMHBA stadium, The Selwood Stand. All respect for an immortal club,” wrote one supporter.

“Deserves a bronze statue like this of him on the ground,” another wrote in a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of Selwood playing with a cut over his eye.

Selwood’s wife Brit and mother Maree got emotional when he announced his retirement

Earlier this year, Selwood broke Carlton’s great Stephen Kernahan’s longstanding record of 226 most games as captain of the AFL/VFL club, finishing his career with 245 as skipper.

He played his entire career with Geelong after being drafted to pick No.7 in 2006 and winning the Rising Star award and a premiership in his first season.

A six-time All-Australian, Selwood has captained the Cats since 2012, and has won three Carji Greeves medals as Geelong’s best and fairest.

He averaged 24.7 divestments, 11.2 disputed assets, 5.1 tackles, 5.2 evictions over his brilliant career.

He has also been commended for his character and community work and was this year’s Jim Stynes ​​Community Leadership Award winner.

JOEL SELWOOD’S DECORATED CARRIRE

* Born: May 26, 1988

* Junior clubs: Sandhurst/Bendigo U18

* Drafted: To Geelong at No. 7 in the 2006 National Draft

* AFL Debut: Round 1, 2007 against Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

* AFL games: 355 (W259, L95, D1 – win rate 72.96 percent)

* AFL Goals: 175

* Captain: 2012-2022 (245 matches)

* Average career: 24.7 disposals, 11.2 disputed possessions, 5.1 tackles, 5.2 evictions

* Brownlow votes: 214 (No. 7 in all-time ranking)

* Top Brownlow Medal finish: Runner up (2013)

* Awards: Premiership Player (2007, 2009, 2001, 2022), Premiership Captain (2022), Six-time All-Australian (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 – Captain, 2013, 2014, 2016), three -time club best-and-fairest (2010, 2013, 2014), AFL Rising Star (2007)

* AFL Grand Final: Six (W4, L2)

– 2007 (W): 17 divestments, seven inside-50s, five evictions

– 2008 (L): 29 divestments, 11 disputed assets, six inside-50s

– 2009 (W): 24 divestments, five evictions, one goal

– 2011 (W): 28 Disposals, Two Goals, 17 Disputed Possessions, Eight Clearances, Seven Tackles

– 2020 (L): 21 Disposals, Six Cleanups, Five Tackles

– 2022 (W): 26 Disposals, One Goal, 21 Undisputed Possessions

* Records: Most AFL Final Matches (40 – W22, L18), Most Matches as Captain (245)

* Retired: September 28, 2022

