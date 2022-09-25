Geelong Cats celebrate their 2022 AFL Grand Final triumph over the Sydney Swans in wild scenes

Geelong star Jeremy Cameron has led the party after the club’s 81-point grand final haul in Sydney; with his winner’s medal last seen hanging around the neck of one of his cows.

Such was the Cats’ dominance in their 81-point win, commentators were already noting it was ‘party time’ in the third quarter; and it appears that it continued until at least 4.20 for some players.

Cameron, who lives on a farm just outside Geelong, shared his wild celebrations with his more than 57,000 Instagram followers, with the party continuing until at least 4.30am.

There’s no doubt that the lad from the small country town of Dartmouth in north-east Victoria will set his nomination for ‘Best on Ground’ at the off-field celebrations.

After the side presented the Cup to fans outside the MCG and held an official club function, Cameron continued to party at his farm with some happy mates.

In a barn on his farm that has been converted into a bar, Cameron posted a video of him and four friends, including former Cats ruckman Dawson Simpson, raising what appeared to be glasses of beer.

He filmed one of his friends pouring a beer from a tap installed in the converted barn and said: ‘It could be late tomorrow.’ The video was timestamped at 4.18am.

It got even wilder from there.

The next video on Cameron’s Instagram story showed him hysterically chasing a small herd of calves, admitting that ‘we’ve done something silly here.’

Jeremy Cameron gave his grand final winner’s medal to one of his cow calves

The star full forward points to one of the calves, which wears its grand final winner around its neck.

“Can I have my medal back?” Cameron asks the oblivious cow before suggesting it can keep wearing it at night.

‘Let him have it for the night, get out there, enjoy it, it’s for all of us.’

No doubt Cameron and many of his Cats teammates will have sore heads this morning after the Premier League win.

Despite a long night of partying, Jeremy Cameron posted a picture of himself sitting next to a campfire just after 7am, appearing to be holding a glass of beer

That didn’t stop the tireless star, who kicked two goals in the Cats win: he was already up at 7am and sent a shot that appeared to be him holding a glass of beer in front of a Geelong-themed bonfire.

Earlier in the night, Cameron posted a few selfies as he enjoyed the club’s celebrations on the team bus and the official function.

He could also be seen drinking out of the Premiership cup in a video posted on teammate Brad Close’s Instagram.

Jeremy Cameron featured prominently in the Cats’ post-match celebrations

Ireland’s Zach Tuohy, playing in his 250th game and presiding off the pitch, was also at the forefront of the celebrations.

He posted a video of AFL legend Eddie Betts, now an assistant coach at the Cats, wearing some stylish sunglasses, calling it “GOAT (Greatest Ever) stuff.”

Tuohy was also seen celebrating with fellow Irishman Mark O’Connor after the match, with the latter posting a photo of the two of them together with the caption: Far from home, wonder town.’

Zach Tuohy shared photos of Cats assistant coach Eddie Betts enjoying the celebration

Irishmen Zac Tuohy (left) and Mark O’Connor (right) noted how far from home they were after playing crucial roles in the Cats 2022 Premiership

Despite the huge 81-point win, there was some heartache in the Geelong rooms.

20-year-old winger Max Holmes was a last-minute omission from the side after picking up a hamstring injury in the preliminary final.

He reportedly passed a fitness test but couldn’t be sure to last in the biggest game of the year – so Geelong opted to sign O’Connor instead.

Holmes was all class and showed leadership beyond his years as he dealt with the heartbreak stoically; before taking to social media to thank the football world and Cats fans for all their support.

Geelong winger Max Holmes (left), a last-minute omission from the side due to injury, thanked Cats fans for their support

The Cats lingered on the hallowed MCG turf for a long time after the final siren, understandably wanting the moment to last as long as possible.

They then moved away from the ‘G to Yarra Park where a legion of fans awaited their beloved heroes.

On stage, the players posed with the trophy for a group photo before Joel Selwood and Norm Smith medalist Isaac Smith took to the microphone to address their supporters.

The Geelong Cats finally let their hair down after a marathon six-month slot that saw them win the AFL Premiership

Cameron praised the impact of the rabid Cats fans after the game, saying they were the reason he plays football.

“I’ve mentioned it all year, but to get the crowd back, but that’s one of the reasons I love playing football,” he said.

‘I hated not having crowds. It sucked. To see everyone back in the G – Swans supporters too … it’s massive and the family is even better.’

The team is set to present the Cup to their fans this morning down in Geelong, where sore heads will momentarily subside as the entire ‘Steel City’ calls out their names.