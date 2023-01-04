GE Lighting grows its Dynamic Effects lights by embracing the Matter standard

A few months after a fairly quiet launch, adoption of the Matter home standard increases as more companies jump on the bandwagon. This time, smart lighting brand GE Lighting has unveiled its first set of home accessories that support Matter, which will be launched sometime in 2023.

All lighting products will roll out under the Cync brand name (opens in new tab) with the first set being new additions to the Dynamic Effects line. You have four in total: the Dynamic Effects Smart Hexagon Panels (hexagonal light fixtures that you can stick on a wall), Smart Neon-Shape Lights, also called Neon Rope, and two types of Smart Bulbs. The first is your standard aline-shaped lamp intended for general use, while the other is an indoor floodlight.

