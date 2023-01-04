GE Lighting grows its Dynamic Effects lights by embracing the Matter standard

A few months after a fairly quiet launch, adoption of the Matter home standard increases as more companies jump on the bandwagon. This time, smart lighting brand GE Lighting has unveiled its first set of home accessories that support Matter, which will be launched sometime in 2023.

All lighting products will roll out under the Cync brand name (opens in new tab) with the first set being new additions to the Dynamic Effects line. You have four in total: the Dynamic Effects Smart Hexagon Panels (hexagonal light fixtures that you can stick on a wall), Smart Neon-Shape Lights, also called Neon Rope, and two types of Smart Bulbs. The first is your standard aline-shaped lamp intended for general use, while the other is an indoor floodlight.

Each light can be controlled via the official Cync app (opens in new tab) to show off “multi-colored light shows, on-device music synchronization, and vibrant lighting effects that [can] Screen [up to] 16 million colors…” In addition, they can all display multiple colors at the same time.

The Neon Rope looks like a typical light strip on the surface, but its rigidity allows it to be bent into any shape for decoration. As much as you can do with the length you get, that is, because the Neon Rope comes in two sizes (10 and 16 feet). It can also be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant if you don’t want to use the app. This form of control is due to Matter’s increased interoperability compared to older standards.

The new Dynamic Effects bulbs will launch in March 2023 with prices starting at $19.99 to $199.99.

More products later in the year

In addition to Dynamic Effects, GE Lighting is launching another smart light: the disc-shaped HD Plus Wafer Downlights, which can also display 16 million colors. With a more “slim profile,” these lights are meant to go just about anywhere you can put them.

To make installation easier, the Wafer lights will come with a “wall wash trim” for easier integration and a mounting template, according to the announcement. Don’t expect the Wafer lamps to hit store shelves anytime soon. They are scheduled to launch sometime in the third quarter of 2023 and the official price tag will be revealed later.

The company has plans to launch improved versions of previous products that will support the Matter standard year-round, such as the Cync Indoor Smart Plug. However, older Cync products will not receive a firmware update to give them Matter support. You will need to purchase the newer versions if you own a previous generation device.