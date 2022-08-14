GBBO’s Paul Hollywood Says He Purposely Says The Word ‘Damp’ After Fan Called It ‘Inappropriate’

<!–

The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off will start later this year.

And as Paul Hollywood gears up for another judging session alongside Paul Leith, he revealed in a new interview that he purposely says the word “moist” in “every show.”

The celebrity chef, 56, admitted that after a viewer branded the word “inappropriate,” he went out of his way to say it at every opportunity when criticizing the baking of contestants.

He told the mirror“Someone once told me they didn’t like me saying ‘moist’ on Bake Off. They said it was an inappropriate word, but I think it’s a great word. I’ve made sure to say it on every show now.”

Another personal quirk that he likes to showcase on the show is his love of destroying the contestants’ showstopper bakes, which they spent hours building.

Revealing the great pleasure he gets from sticking a knife in the cakes, he said, ‘I cut everything. I do not give a hoot. I like to see them shiver. Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavors are somewhere in between.’

But while the TV star was open to his penchant for thrilling viewers and the bakers, Paul shared how contestants on the Channel 4 show have plenty of ‘bottle’ baking for themselves and Prue, 82.

He explained: “You have to be very brave to do Bake Off because you have to come before Prue and myself and be on time. It takes a lot of bottles to get into that tent and bake.’

He went on to say timing is “the hardest part to deal with” and says he’ll also “walk away” if participants ask him to.

Baker Paul added that he was previously involved in the audition process but had to quit because he struggled to eat so much cake from the 20,000 people who auditioned, saying he’d rather see them “fresh” in the famed tent these days.

During the conversation, Paul also shared how he now grows his own wheat at his 12-acre home in Kent, noting that he plans to tap the well by making his own flour.

However, he insisted that he would not follow in Jeremy Clarkson’s footsteps with his own show about his farming achievements, noting that “I just want to do it for me.”

Coming after that, in May, the star admitted that he would never have taken the Bake Off job if he had known how it would affect his private life.

He said to FEMAIL: ‘Would I have done Bake Off if I had known all this was going to happen, the loss of my private life?

‘No, I wouldn’t have done it. The financial benefits are great. It’s a job, and to make money you have to work hard, but in the end it’s about your private life and your anonymity.

‘Everything that has to do with family, you have to be careful. Trying to maintain family relationships is really hard when they are in the public domain.

‘Outside the public domain it is difficult enough, but in the public domain it is impossible.’