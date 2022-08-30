GBBO star Nadiya Hussain says cooking helped with her families grief after her sister-in-laws death 

<!–

Nadiya Hussain explained how cooking helped her family cope with the death of her sister-in-law Ramana, who died of stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

The 37-year-old winner of the Great British Bake Off believes that food is what ‘brings everyone together’ in those dark moments and puts a smile on people’s faces.

The TV chef found it difficult to “function normally” after losing close relatives until she started cooking.

She told the Radio Times: ‘In difficult, dark moments like this, it’s really hard to function normally. It is the first time I have experienced a loss so close to my family and it will affect us forever. But what struck me was that food also takes center stage in death.’

Ramana died in June at the age of 34, leaving behind her husband Akmoul and their two children.

The mother-of-three continued: ‘It’s the thing that brings everyone together. We had to house her family, make sure they were fed and cared for. And that was all (through) food. It was, “Let’s cook. Let’s make them things they enjoy.”

“Everything revolved around food. It put (and) people’s faces with a smile.’

Nadiya took to Instagram at the time and uploaded a video where she told fans that her family was going through a “difficult time” after death.

She said: ‘It’s been a difficult, sad time for our family, we’ve had a huge loss in our family that we expected, but nothing really prepares you for that.

“Nothing really prepares you for death, even if it’s inevitable.

“We have lost our sister-in-law who was 34 and it has been a very hard time for all of our family, my brother-in-law and their children, and just my family as a whole.

“He has been an absolute inspiration, his wife was the strongest person I know to the end and she taught us so much and that’s why we haven’t been there because we focused on our family and being there for each other.”