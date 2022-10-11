Gazza ‘punched’ Deontay Wilder before watching Tyson Fury imitate Muhammad Ali

Paul Gascoigne remains one of the most beloved characters in Britain and he certainly endeared himself to boxing fans by landing a clean left hook on Deontay Wilder when they met.

Before Tyson Fury battled Francesco Pianeta in Belfast’s Windsor Park in August 2018, ‘Gazza’ was seen chatting, WBC champion Wilder watching ringside.

Sports file Paul Gascoigne and Deontay Wilder are arguably the most unlikely friends in sport

Ever the joker, the England and Tottenham legend managed to catch the American with some decent shots to the head and body, but the American thankfully saw the funny side and politely declined Gazza’s offer to punch him.

Sporting bleached blond hair and a rather daring jacket, the former midfielder provided ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and a quick kiss and hug.

It was a crazy weekend in Northern Ireland where Wilder collided with John Fury at the weigh-ins and also collided with Billy Joe Saunders at a Nando’s on the eve of the fight.

The fight itself was completely one-sided as the ‘Gypsy King’ swept past his outclassed Italian to take a unanimous points win and put on a heavyweight title fight with Wilder in December.

Before that epic encounter a few months later, however, Fury managed to dodge punches from Pianeta in such a way that ringside commentator David Haye salivated and drew comparisons to Cassius Clay.

The Briton then went to California in December and boxed beautifully against Wilder, but was felled twice and controversially awarded a draw.

getty The heavyweight took his seat to watch Fury win an easy decision win over Pianeta in Belfast

Getty A few months after the fight in August, Fury got into a fight – the first of three – with Wilder to contest the WBC belt

After taking out Wilder in February 2020, the two men collided for the third and final time in 2021.

Fury was victorious again and it looked like he had retired him.

However, Wilder says he’s not done boxing yet and will be back in action for the first time since completing his trilogy.

The 36-year-old will take on Robert Helenius in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It’s not yet confirmed whether ‘Gazza’ will be in the Fury corner for the fight or not…