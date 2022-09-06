Gazprom releases sinister video showing worker turning off gas supplies and Europe freezing

Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom has taunted Europe with a sinister video warning about a long winter with snow and ice sweeping across the continent.

The two-minute clip titled Winter will be Long shows how Europe will freeze amid the exorbitant energy prices caused by Vladimir Putin’s savage invasion of Ukraine.

The footage shows a worker shutting down supplies and zeroing the gas pressure needle, while icy clouds creep ominously across the screen, interspersed with aerial shots of Brussels, Berlin, Paris and London.

The video is accompanied by a woman who sings in ominous tones the words of a traditional bard song, Winter will be Long, by Yuri Vizbor.

It contains the gloomy text: ‘Look, across the river, autumn dies quietly… And winter will be long, only twilight and snow.’

The non-functioning Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was suspended by Germany as a sanction against the Russian invasion is also featured in the video.

The clip ends with a photo of Gazprom’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, which houses the Lakhta Center, Europe’s tallest building.

The video was released as Europe struggles to manage an energy crisis that could lead to progressive blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession.

Russia suffocated the supplies of cheap natural gas on which the continent depended for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

Gazprom said Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline carrying gas to Germany, would remain closed, blaming an oil spill and claiming the problems could not be solved due to sanctions blocking many transactions with Russia.

European officials say it is energy blackmail aimed at pressuring and dividing the EU as it backs Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday that Nord Stream 1 would not resume shipments until Siemens Energy repaired faulty equipment.

Siemens said it did not understand Gazprom’s portrayal of the situation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the United States for the energy crisis.

She said it had pushed European leaders toward what she called the “suicidal” move to end economic and energy cooperation with Moscow.

Due to the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Russian gas shipments have fallen by 89 percent compared to a year ago.

Russia used to supply 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas and even more to Germany, where cheap energy was a mainstay of the economy.

Some Russian gas still flows to Europe via a pipeline that runs through Ukraine to Slovakia, and another that crosses the Black Sea to Turkey and then to EU member state Bulgaria.

Russia started cutting back on gas last summer, before the war in Ukraine started. As a result, gas prices rose sharply.

Gazprom then shut down a number of European countries after responding to the outbreak of war by banning many transactions with Russian banks, companies and individuals.

The cuts have led to rising natural gas prices, which have broken records in recent weeks.

Given Russia’s slow cut in supplies since last summer, experts say Europe should be ready for zero Russian gas this winter.

Even as gas sales declined, skyrocketing prices helped sustain Russia’s revenues from those sales.

Oil and gas imports were initially exempt from sanctions because Europe was dependent on Russian energy.

Europe has banned Russian coal and will ban most Russian oil by the end of the year.

Russia’s fossil fuel export revenues totaled 158 billion euros from February to August, according to the Helsinki-based Center for Energy and Clean Air Research.

But oil has usually been the Kremlin’s main moneymaker and, unlike gas in fixed pipelines to Europe, can be sold worldwide by tanker truck. And the gas relationship with Europe could be gone forever – and with it all the influence it would have had.

“The gas flows from Europe no longer play a role in my calculations,” said German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. “The only reliable thing from Russia is lies.”

So if Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he has any leverage on gas, time is running out for him to use it.

“Russia has lost nothing since it hadn’t already lost…this winter is the last chance to use the gas weapon, with success or not,” tweeted Janis Kluge, an expert on Russian economics at the German Institute for Economic Affairs. International and Security Affairs.