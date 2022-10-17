Gay writer slates same-sex rom-com Billy Eichner claimed homophobic straight audiences were to blame

A gay journalist has tried to explain why fellow writer and actor Billy Eichner’s film Bros hit the box office.

Billed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio, Isaac Grafstein wrote in Common Sense that the film is a “preaching, self-indulgent dumpster fire.”

The two long hours are filled with partisan finger-wagging, erasure laments, and Bobby’s performative apologies [Eichner’s character in the movie] because he is a ‘cis-white’.

Earlier this month, Eichner essentially blamed bigotry as the reason for his film’s flop.

Billy Eichner, 44, opened up earlier this month about the happiness he has with how his movie has become Bros, and the disappointment at his box office performance

Despite opening in more than 3,000 theaters, heavily marketed by Universal Pictures and costing $22 million to produce, the film cost less than $5 million in North American theaters on its opening weekend and has grossed over $5 million to date. $10.8 million delivered.

‘Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in. Even with rave reviews…heterosexual people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” tweeted Eichner, who co-wrote and stars in the film, earlier this month.

“And that’s disappointing, but it is what it is.”

The film follows Bobby, a successful New York podcaster who insists he’s content with being single, even when his friends form a couple, before his life is changed by a meeting with an equally dedicated lawyer.

Made with an entire cast of openly LGBTQ actors, it features several sex scenes, including one featuring four men engaging in group sex, and has an R for “limited.”

Speaking at the world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last month, Eichner said it was “absurd and irritating” that it had taken a major Hollywood studio so long for a film like “Bros.” released.

“There should be tons of these movies by now. Still, I’m very grateful that Universal finally decided it was time,” he said.

Bros director Nicholas Stoller said he hoped the film would win at the box office to “show the studios that there is a big audience for these kinds of stories, and not just an LGBTQ audience, but a straight audience.” .

That now seems less certain, although box office analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research noted that the film’s numbers were “a fair opening by mainstream romantic comedy standards,” given the once wildly popular genre “was already a has been under pressure for several years. year.’

“There are no standards for gay movie stories because there are so few. Those few who came earlier generally had funny gays,” he wrote.

But Grafstein claims to the contrary that Bros is not alone — and that there have indeed been plenty of other storylines in recent gay romance popular culture.

‘Bros is certainly not ‘groundbreaking’. When Jack said to Ennis in Brokeback Mountain, “I wish I knew how to stop you,” it was groundbreaking. Modern Family’s most beloved characters were Cam and Mitchell.

The feel-good novel Love, Simon urges gay teens to come out.

The award-winning Orange Is the New Black revolves around a brigade of versatile, multiracial lesbian inmates.

‘Guess what? Plenty of downright deplorable things across the country licked it up.

“All of these stories implicitly advocate true inclusivity by showing characters who are just old, tragic, funny, complicated people.

‘Gay entertainment should not be based on banal identity obsession, old grudges or performative progressivism’, continues Grafstein.

“When I go to a movie — including a gay romance movie — I want irreverence and plot twists and provocation and an escape from politics and virtue signaling. And if it’s a comedy, I want it to be, you know, funny,” he notes.

In a series of tweets earlier this month, Eichner said he attended a “Bros” screening in liberal Los Angeles, where the audience reaction was “truly magical,” but said an unnamed theater chain had threatened to release the trailer for not showing the film “because of the gay content.”

Anyone who is NOT a homophobic lunatic should go to BROS tonight! You’ll love it!’ he added.

“And it’s special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on the big screen, especially for queer people who don’t get this opportunity very often.”

Grafstein also had difficulty with Eichner’s choice of words.

Bigotry is not to blame for the failure of Bros. In fact, most Americans don’t care who you sleep with (or marry!).

Eichner said he was happy with the finished version of the film

He said the film didn’t get enough support from “real people, especially in certain parts of the country.”