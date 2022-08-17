Gay porn star posts horrific photos of monkeypox battle that left blisters around his mouth

A gay porn star has shared a montage of his Moneypox symptoms that he developed over a month that left huge blisters and could leave scars for life.

Silver Steele, of Houston, Texas, started developing monkey pox symptoms around July 11, when small pimple-like white patches began to appear around his mouth.

Over the course of three weeks, Steele watched the patches turn into painful, red blisters before finally crusting over and healing.

The porn star said he posted the montage of his symptom development “not to bully anyone, but to educate.”

“This is really hard to watch,” he said in a July 25 video he posted to his social media. “I ask everyone to be a little compassionate and understand that if it’s hard to pay attention, you can imagine what it’s like to have.”

“Not everyone shows symptoms in the exact same way, but I have been told by more than one professional that my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example,” he said on Instagram on Aug. 4.

Gay porn star Silver Steele, of Houston, Texas, developed horrific blisters on his face after developing monkey pox and documented his month-long battle with the virus

Steele showed his entire monkey pox journey from when he started developing symptoms on July 11 until he came out of his quarantine on August 1.

Steele first noticed the bumps after a Fourth of July party and initially thought it was just razor burn, according to Insider.

But four days later, the porn star noticed his health had deteriorated and that “my lymph nodes were swollen, it hurt when I swallow and I just had trouble moving.”

After going to the doctor, it was confirmed that he had the virus and that he would develop a fever, chills and night sweats, Insider reported.

Within 48 hours, his lesions started to hurt as the flu-like symptoms subsided. He got more lesions on his gums, throat, legs and hands, saying it “worn the most when I ate.”

“There were times when I was literally just watching TV and suddenly it’s like knives are stabbing you,” he told Insider. The pain was quite intense.’

In a July 25 video (pictured), he showed the worst of his lesions, saying it was “very hard to watch” and asking people to be compassionate towards those who contract the virus

Steele has since received the TPoxx vaccine, which is also used to treat smallpox, and can only be received with special permission from the CDC. He encourages his followers to also get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them

Steele also contracted strep throat while suffering from monkey pox and said he nearly passed out while a doctor examined his throat.

He took the tongue depressor away and all of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh my god!’ And everything started to go black,” he told Insider.

Steele has given the TPoxx vaccine — which is used for smallpox and can only be given with special approval from the CDC — and encourages others to get vaccinated when they can.

The young porn star also says he has a doctor who sees mostly gay men – who the virus mainly spreads among, but it’s not considered an STD and can be contracted by anyone.

“He finds these resources faster than most,” he told Insider.

Steele said he “started to feel human again” around day 18 and at the end of his quarantine period revealed that he had lost 14.5 pounds and is slowly creeping back to his pre-monpox weight of 197.

Steele is now asking others to contact those who have monkey pox and spread a kind word and not condemn it.

“These aren’t people who deserve to get a virus, they just got it. So try to be compassionate and remember it’s people and they’re worried and they’re scared and they’re hurt too,” he said on Instagram on July 25.

The monkeypox outbreak in America was declared a public health emergency by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in early August after the infection hit nearly 7,000 cases in the country.

Monkeypox has appeared in nearly all 50 states, with California experiencing the most cases

There are nearly 12,000 cases in the US as of August 16

Secretary Xavier Becerra revealed the shift to a state of emergency in a news conference, said he was ready to “go to the next level” and urged every American to “take monkeypox seriously.”

The statement makes more resources available to states, allows federal officials to deploy nationwide, and improves data collection on cases, hospitalizations and testing.

The World Health Organization also declared an international public health emergency two weeks earlier, after the virus was reported in 70 countries where it is not endemic.

A rash can appear between one and five days after infection and genial lesions are most common. The lesions tend to cluster in one area.

The virus takes two to four weeks to start clearing.